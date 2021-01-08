Project slated for Johnny Cake Ridge West Park
The city of Apple Valley is moving forward with plans for new pickleball courts at Johnny Cake Ridge West Park.
The City Council adopted a resolution directing the preparation of plans and specifications for the new pickleball courts at its Dec. 10 meeting.
According to the city, the scope of the project includes eight new pickleball courts.
“The pavement section for the replacement courts includes soil corrections to replace existing unsuitable soils per the geotechnical report recommendation. Court painting, fencing, gates, posts and nets are included in the bid proposal. A concrete pad and foundations for a future shade structure are also included as part of site design,” the Dec. 10 city report says.
“Additional amenities such as shade structure, picnic tables, and trash receptacles will need to be purchased separately by the Parks and Recreation Department and are not included as part of the project documents.”
Acting Parks and Recreation Director Mike Endres said the new courts are planned to be built south of the existing tennis courts at the park. With the City Council’s approval of the pickleball project resolution, the next steps include reviewing the project and preparing it to go out to bid.
The city report says the pickleball courts project cost is estimated at $450,000, of which $250,000 would be covered through the city’s Future Capital Projects Fund. The funding source for the remaining $200,000 still needs to be identified and finalized before the award of contracts, the city said.
Endres said it’s uncertain when construction on the project could start.
“There are too many variables; successful bids, availability of vendors and vendors’ schedules,” he said.
This is not the first time the city has pursued new pickleball courts in recent years. In 2020, the city was looking at a pickleball project that was ultimately tabled by officials when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, according to Endres.
“The uncertainty of budgets were a concern,” he said.
Over the last two years, the city has been looking at potentially relocating outdoor pickleball courts at Hayes Park to help resolve a dispute about the level of noise coming from the courts.
Some residents living near the courts on the south side of the park have said the noise has been a problem since the courts were put in a few years ago. In response, the city took other actions to mitigate the noise including the installation of a sound attenuation fabric barrier and changing the hours of play.
If the new pickleball courts are constructed at Johnny Cake Ridge West Park, Endres said the future of the Hayes Park courts will be discussed in a forum with staff and people in the surrounding neighborhood.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
