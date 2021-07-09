‘Born With a Broken Heart’ discusses heart defect, organ transplants
When Apple Valley’s Alec Lembecker decided to write his first book at the beginning of 2020, he said he didn’t have to be worried about being hung up on where to go with plot lines or having some other form of writer’s block.
That’s because the content for his book would center on his experiences as an organ transplant recipient and growing up with a congenital heart defect.
In mid-June Lembecker, 29, came out with his autobiographical book “Born With a Broken Heart.” It is available on lulu.com, Amazon and Barnes & Noble’s website.
Lembecker said the book not only describes the events of his life but also has a message for other congenital heart defect patients of not losing hope and not giving up.
Multiple times, Lembecker’s mother, Debra, heard from medical professionals that her son would not be going home, he said. His childhood dream was to have an organ transplant because he believed all of his problems would be instantly fixed and he could pursue activities like playing sports.
“It wasn’t actually that way. But as a kid, you couldn’t have convinced me otherwise,” he said. “So having given up on that dream, and then suddenly to have it fall in my lap ... 22 years after my third surgery ... that’s kind of the message, just ‘Hey, don’t lose hope. Don’t give up, you know, always keep fighting.’ ”
Heart issues since birth
Lembecker, a 2010 Rosemount High School graduate, was born in 1992 with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The Mayo Clinic says this rare condition occurs when the left side of the heart is “critically underdeveloped.” The left side is unable to pump blood effectively to the body, which means the right side has to pump blood to the lungs and the rest of the body.
His mother learned of the condition after her son stopped breathing the day after he was born and he was transferred to Children’s Hospital.
Lembecker underwent three surgeries to address the issue at 1 week old, 5 months old and 5 years old.
While he was relatively healthy and stable for about 15 years after his third surgery, his condition still had big effects on his life, according to Lembecker.
Lembecker said he ran out of breath easily, had lower energy levels than other children and had issues with blood flow. He was unable to play sports or pursue many other physical types of activities. However, he still developed an interest in sports and one of his favorite activities was to watch sporting events with family. He enjoyed creative writing, often authoring song lyrics. During high school he was equipment manager for the Rosemount football, basketball and lacrosse teams.
In 2012, his medical team began noticing concerning issues with his liver in addition to his heart. They monitored his condition regularly and referred him to the Mayo Clinic in late 2016. In the summer of 2017, the Mayo Clinic began working with him to see if he was eligible for a heart and liver transplant.
He had a heart and liver transplant surgery in June 2019 with organs donated by 16-year-old Davis Minar. Lembecker has since met the boy’s parents, Steve and Kris Minar, and keeps in regular contact with them.
“No matter how many times I say thank you, or I’m sorry, it’s ... never enough,” he said.
Lembecker’s challenges continued after his transplant surgery. In January 2020 he was diagnosed with post-transplant lymphoma after he became severely ill during a family trip to Florida. They drove back to Minnesota and went straight to the emergency room.
“It took them two and a half weeks to figure out what was wrong with me,” he said.
He was treated for it with infusions of a medication that attacks only the affected cells. He has been in remission since June 2020.
“I didn’t have any, you know, hair loss, any of that kind of stuff. Even my immune system didn’t get any worse than it was just because there was a targeted treatment,” he said.
Lembecker said his medical challenges have limited his ability to work and he had to drop out of college after attending for a year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s had to limit his activities outside his home and interactions with other people because he’s high risk from being on immunosuppressant medications he has to take as an organ donor recipient.
The book
Lembecker’s time isolating himself from others during the pandemic was when he worked on writing a book about his life experiences. He began working on his first draft in early 2020 and spent a year working on multiple revisions and getting feedback from beta readers. He decided to self publish through lulu.com and released it by the two-year anniversary of his transplant surgery on June 14.
The book covers the events and struggles of Lembecker’s life but also delves into how the heart defect affected him socially and psychologically and how it informed his beliefs.
“The story is chronological, but I also break off from the story occasionally to dive into some stuff that is related to that ... but not directly,” he said.
The book is 26 chapters long, with each chapter being titled after songs Lembecker related to the content of the chapter. Most of the playlist Lembecker chose is from independent musicians including Abstract, Elijah Kyle, Hendersin and Ryan Caraveo.
Lembecker said his health is currently “really good” and his heart function was “off the charts” at a recent two-year checkup. He’s experienced no rejection of his organs so far.
“The only thing that’s really been in trouble at this point is being high risk during the pandemic. It’s been tough,” he said.
More information about Lembecker and his book can be found at heartsurgeryking.com.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
