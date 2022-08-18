Apple Valley could become home to the next public organics recycling drop-off site in Dakota County.
The city and county are proposing to add a organics recycling site at the city’s Central Maintenance Facility, 6442 140th St. W. and the City Council discussed the plans on Aug. 11.
Apple Valley Public Works Director Matt Saam said the city has received requests from residents to consider adding a drop-off site.
“As for a location, staff feels the existing CMF site is well suited as it’s centrally located, has good access off of 140th Street, and already has a similar public pick-up (versus a drop-off) site for free mulch which is widely used by residents,” he wrote in his Aug. 11 report to the City Council.
John Exner of the Dakota County Environmental Resources Department said the county has nine organics recycling drop-off sites in the county. The newest one opened Monday at the Rosemount Public Works Facility. The other locations are in Burnsville, Eagan, Empire Township, Farmington, Lakeville, Hastings, Mendota Heights and West St. Paul.
County residents who wish to use a specific site are asked to sign up with the county. The county hopes to increase residential access to organics composting and add six to eight additional drop-off sites over the next two years, Exner said.
“The organics are dropped off by residents and the collected materials are delivered to a commercial composting facility. They’re collected several times a week by a licensed hauler,” he said. “These sites are intended to be short term sites until curbside collection of organics is widely available throughout Dakota County.”
Exner said before the latest Rosemount site opened, the county had 8,613 registered households throughout Dakota County, including 577 households in Apple Valley, as of Aug. 11. Many of the registered Apple Valley participants are using the dropoff site at the Holland Lake Trailhead in Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan, which is the busiest location.
“About 805 tons approximately of food scraps and other compostable materials are being collected annually between the eight sites. That equals about 31,000 pounds per week,” he said.
The potential for adding a location at the Apple Valley Central Maintenance Facility makes sense, Exner said. He noted several surveys conducted by the county indicate the majority of participants live within two miles of a drop site.
“Most people aren’t going to want to drive real far to get to a drop off site. Within two miles of the Central Maintenance Facility, there are 12,690 homes,” he said. “Based on our current data looking at some other sites and some modeling that we’ve done, we anticipate that about 1,600 Apple Valley homes would possibly participate in the program; diverting an estimated 196 (tons) or approximately 200 tons from the waste stream here, which is a significant amount.”
The Apple Valley location would have two four-yard receptacles that would be serviced up to two times a week, Exner said. Saam said the city would look at screening the site for aesthetics.
For the project to move forward, a joint-powers agreement would have to get approval from the Dakota County Board and Apple Valley City Council.
Council members said they were supportive of the project.
“I think it’s a great idea and I just hope you get it up and running,” Council Member Tom Goodwin said.
Council Member Ruth Grendahl said this is a good initiative but the county should also figure out how to get businesses more involved with organics composting because that would have a bigger impact.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.