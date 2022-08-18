fm organics drop off file.jpg
Avid recyclers Sharon and Joe Spencer of Farmington were eager to take part in the organics recycling drop-off site in Farmington when it opened in September 2021. Dakota County and the city of Apple Valley are proposing to add an organics drop-off site at the Apple Valley Central Maintenance Facility.

 File photo by Kara Hildreth

Apple Valley could become home to the next public organics recycling drop-off site in Dakota County.

The city and county are proposing to add a organics recycling site at the city’s Central Maintenance Facility, 6442 140th St. W. and the City Council discussed the plans on Aug. 11.

