Redistricting is leading to some changes in Apple Valley’s voting precinct boundaries.
City officials plan to ask the City Council to approve the new precinct map during its March 24 meeting.
The Minnesota Special Redistricting Panel released the Congressional and legislative plan on Feb. 15. Apple Valley will remain in the 2nd Congressional District and will be in state Senate District 56. This includes House Districts 56A and 56B.
State law requires municipal redistricting, which includes precinct reestablishment and polling place designation, to be finished no later than March 29, said City Clerk Pam Gackstetter.
“So if approved, the newer proposed precinct boundaries would affect approximately 11,445 people or just under 20% of our total population, which now stands at 58,396,” she said. “And that also would mean it would impact approximately 7,472 registered voters.”
Gackstetter said Apple Valley’s precincts do not have to be equal size geographically because the city does not have wards. The clerk’s office considered factors including registered voters, voting history by precinct, polling sites, how many people can be comfortably processed at those sites and the anticipated growth of a precinct when making revisions to the boundaries.
Apple Valley will continue to have 16 precincts. One of the more notable changes residents living in the northwest part of the city will notice is that Precinct 5 would no longer be divided between Precinct 5A and 5B. Precinct 5A would become Precinct 16 while Precinct 5B would become Precinct 5, Gackstetter said.
Gackstetter said boundaries were also adjusted for other precincts including four, nine, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15.
If approved, the polling locations would be as follows: Precinct 1: Revival Baptist Church; Precinct 2: Apple Valley Senior Center; Precinct 3: Redwood Community Center; Precinct 4: Apple Valley Community Center; Precinct 5: Bethel’s Rock Church; Precinct 6: Education Partnership Building; Precinct 7: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church; Precinct 8: Greenleaf Elementary School; Precinct 9: Community of Christ Church; Precinct 10: South Suburban Evangelical Free Church; Precinct 11: District 196 Service Center; Precinct 12: Spirit of Life Presbyterian Church; Precinct 13: Johnny Cake Activity Center; Precinct 14: Apple Valley Municipal Center; Precinct 15: River Valley Church and Precinct 16: Hope Church.
Gackstetter said the new precincts will be effective beginning with the Aug. 9 primary election. The county has indicated that every registered voter will receive a postal verification card at least 25 days prior to the primary election. She also intends to use social media, the media and other means to educate the public about the changes.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.