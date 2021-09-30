City Council could review recommendation in early 2022
The future of the recently closed Hayes Park pickleball courts in Apple Valley could be decided in 2022.
Apple Valley Parks and Recreation Director Eric Carlson said the Hayes Park courts closed for play Sept. 13 after the new pickleball courts at Johnny Cake Ridge Park West opened on Sept. 11.
Over the last two years, the city had been looking at potentially relocating six outdoor pickleball courts at Hayes Park to help resolve a dispute about the level of noise coming from the courts. Some residents living near the courts on the south side of the park had said the noise was a problem since the courts were put in a few years ago. In response, the city took other actions to mitigate the noise including the installation of a sound attenuation fabric barrier and changing the hours of play.
There are now eight new courts just south of Eastview High School at the Johnny Cake Ridge Park West. The city also offers dual striped courts for tennis and/or pickleball at Greenleaf, Hagemeister, Pennock, Redwood and Scott parks.
Carlson said the city has been soliciting community input on the future use of the Hayes pickleball court space. Community members were able to offer feedback and ideas during an informal Apple Valley Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee meeting Tuesday, Sept. 28. All of the community input will be shared with the advisory committee and the City Council.
“The (Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee) will review all of the input from the open house at their next regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, and make the appropriate recommendation to the City Council,” Carlson said. “It is anticipated that the City Council will review the PRAC recommendation in January 2022.”
The City Council had a brief discussion about pickleball during its Sept. 23 meeting after three community members, who identified themselves as pickleball players, expressed their disappointment with the closing of the Hayes Park courts during public comment.
“How many thousands and thousands of dollars have already been spent putting these pickleball courts together,” said longtime Apple Valley resident Marie Christianson. “It’s just ridiculous to think that my taxes have been paid to build that part and now they’re going to close it on me.”
Council Member Ruth Grendahl said the city has been discussing Hayes Court pickleball issues for two years and staff have spent “endless” hours addressing it.
“As far as I’m concerned the discussion is over on the old courts,” she said.
Christianson’s husband, Jim, said they have been using the new pickleball courts at Johnny Cake Ridge Park West. But their group has also gone to play and found some of the courts being used by Eastview High School students during the school day for physical education classes. Larry Nelson, of Apple Valley, said more courts will be needed in the future as pickleball continues to be a growing sport for seniors and youth. He’s also seen the new courts being used by middle school students for physical education classes.
Council members Tom Goodwin and John Bergman asked the staff to clarify the city’s agreement with the school district about who gets to use the new courts, since they were built to be a replacement for the Hayes courts. They both said they were under the impression the new courts were for city residents or other members of the public.
“This whole new twist with suddenly finding out three times a day your players are being sidelined by high school gym classes, that’s a new one,” Goodwin said. “I’ve never heard that one before and I’m not real happy ... hearing that now.”
Carlson said in Sept. 28 email that there’s an understanding between city and Eastview officials that “the pickleball courts are to be available for public use as first priority. Open courts may be used by the school, so long as members of the public wishing to play are first accommodated.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
