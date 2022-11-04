Apple Valley Legion to host Veterans Day meal Nov 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Apple Valley American Legion will host a free meal for veterans 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day.There will be a short ceremony at 10:45 a.m., followed by a free buffet dinner for veterans. Cost is $7 for others, which helps fund the door prize for the following year.The kitchen will reopen at 3 p.m. for a full menu and fish fry. The legion is at 14521 Granada Drive. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Apple Valley American Legion Stw Veterans Day 2022 Apple Valley Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Four compete for two open seats on Eagan Council Dakota County attorney candidate Q&A 2022 Dakota County attorney candidates spar over issues Lakeville Area School Board candidate Q&A's 2022 Popeyes restaurant proposed for Apple Valley E-editions Dakota County Tribune 13 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 13 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 13 hrs ago 0
