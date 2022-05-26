‘Captive’ to be released June 3
A husband and wife duo from Apple Valley will soon debut their third music album within the last four years.
Sean and Julida Alter perform together as JulyDa. Their new album, “Captive” will be released June 3.
The couple released their first album, “Do You Hear Me” in 2018 and second album, “Rest Assured” in 2020.
When the band isn’t performing music, Sean works as a financial adviser at UAK Diversified and he’s an Apple Valley firefighter. Julida is a teacher at Highland Elementary School in Apple Valley.
Sean plays guitar, bass and drums for the band and is charge of recording, mixing and mastering the audio. Julida is a singer and “everything keys.” She does all of the band’s online promotions.
The couple answered questions from the newspaper via email about their latest album.
What are the circumstances that led the band to create this album?
The concept for the album developed almost unconsciously because of the constraints of COVID. The album is a release from captivity and finding control of our own lives by connecting and learning from biblical stories of struggle, yearning and betrayal.
How would you describe the style of the music? How is it similar or different to past albums you’ve released?
“Captive” is a dark pop album that mixes mostly synthesized sounds with virtuosic vocals. While our other albums were also moody, they used more “real” instrumentation such as guitar and cello.
How many songs does “Captive” have and how long is it in total length?
Seven songs. The total length is 16 minutes. We went out of our way to make sure none of the songs had too much repetition.
What type of theme or message are you trying to convey with this album?
The overarching theme is to find a release from captivity. Knowing that we can come out stronger and with more purpose.
Do you have any upcoming shows or other projects in the works?
We are working on covering current pop songs to be released online on our YouTube and Rumble stations. We have various summer festivals booked, but nothing in the area. The closest is Riverfront Rendezvous in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. We might book a local house show. Email julydamusic@gmail.com if you want to be on our email list to know about upcoming shows.
Where can residents purchase the album?
You can stream or download the music anywhere you listen to music. If you want to buy physical merchandise (CD or T-shirt) you can go to the band’s website – www.julydamusic.com.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.