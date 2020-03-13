The Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce has canceled its annual Home & Garden Expo scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at Eastview High School due to concerns with coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Chamber President Ed Kearney said March 13 the decision was made after consulting with Eastview High School Principal Bruce Miller and chamber Board President Tasha Wells.
"We concluded jointly with almost everything being canceled in the school district, we felt it was an easy and obvious decision to put public safety first," Kearney said.
Kearney said the event has not yet been rescheduled, but its likely to happen some time between June and October. The chamber does not plan to hold the event until "the situation has more certainty."
The chamber has not made a final decision about whether its May 15 gala will be rescheduled. Kearney said anticipated that the even would be postponed but he still had to speak to board members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.