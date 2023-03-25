Event expected to have over 80 exhibitors
Community members who are looking to get a jump start on improvements to their home and yard can get ideas at the upcoming Apple Valley Home & Garden Expo.
Hosted annually by the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce, the event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Eastview High School, 6200 140th St. W., Apple Valley. Admission and parking are free.
Chamber President Ed Kearney said over 80 exhibitors are expected to be present at this year’s event. The chamber’s practice is to make sure that 80% of the exhibitors are related to home and garden services. The other 20% could include local banks, senior living and activities, health and beauty and pet care.
“For the integrity of the show you don’t want to see it 50% not home and garden and you’re calling it home and garden,” he said.
The home and garden services represented at the expo including home remodeling and design; cabinets; heating and air conditioning; flooring; gardening; painting; windows and doors; gutters, concrete and blacktop and landscaping, according to the chamber.
The show gives people an opportunity to check out multiple businesses in one place, Kearney said. He added that he’s been told that having the event during the first week of April is the “sweet spot.”
“If you’re after April, everybody’s already committed,” he said.
Kearney said he’s heard from home and garden related businesses that many improvements are now focusing on bathrooms, bedrooms, basements, and upgrading indoor and outdoor entertainment options. In recent years people were fixing up their homes to increase the value before selling, but now people are choosing to stay in their current houses.
“Well, now everybody’s like, I’m not going to sell for at least ... four or five years because a recession might hit here, this late summer, fall,” he said, adding that the improvements are now for the homeowner rather than to increase the home value.
Kearney said sustainability has also become more of a theme for improvements whether it’s installing smart thermostats or putting a rain garden into a yard.
“Yeah, that’s a big deal and the younger you are, the more it’s a bigger deal,” he said.
Last year’s event had an estimated attendance of about 6,000. The event is drawing residents of south of the river communities but people have also come from Bloomington and as far as Jordan, Northfield and Rochester, Kearney said.
In addition to the vendors, several activities await expo attendees.
Apple Valley Fire Department trucks will be on display from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bobby Jensen of KARE 11-TV will host a free seminar from noon to 1 p.m. and discuss native landscapes.
There will also be face painting, a bounce house, children’s crafts from Home Depot, Culver’s custard and grill food from Boy Scouts.
The majority of the expo will be held indoors with the exception of a few activities.
For more information, visit the Apple Valley Chamber at Facebook @AppleValleyMN or at info@applevalleychamber.com.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
