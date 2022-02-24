Work part of overall potential parks bond referendum discussion
Whether Apple Valley would pursue another parks bond referendum is a long way from being decided, but city officials have hired consultants to help plan for park and recreational facility future needs as the discussion continues.
On Feb. 10 the Apple Valley City Council approved hiring Confluence Inc. and 292 Design Group Inc. The council also approved soliciting requests for proposals for an Apple Valley Aquatic Center master plan and accepted a $15,000 Dakota County for State Health Improvement Program grant to help pay for the planning work.
“We’ve got to have a group of people that understand what our client bases are and I think we’re going to have one shot at this thing,” Council Member Tom Goodwin said at the Feb. 10 work session held before the regular meeting.
The city’s contract with Confluence for consulting services for a parks master plan will cost $74,000. The contract with 292 Group for consulting services for a facilities master plan will cost $40,500, according to the Feb. 10 city reports.
The master plan work will occur between February and June with a review planned in July with the Apple Valley Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. The City Council would review and potentially approve the plans in July or August.
According to the city, the objective of the parks and facilities master plan studies are to “develop options, provide images of proposed improvements, create a priority list, and develop cost estimates associated with those improvements.”
“The planning process will seek input from residents and facility users to determine their future needs and interests so we are better equipped to provide the appropriate level of recreational facilities,” the city report states.
The city intends to seek City Council approval in April to hire a consultant to work on the aquatic center master plan.
The Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee began talking about a potential parks referendum in September 2018 and had a number of meetings where the future of the parks system, a referendum and possible projects were discussed in 2019. The discussions were paused in 2020 with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unexpected death of previous Parks and Recreation Director Barry Bernstein.
The committee resumed discussions in April 2021 after Eric Carlson was hired as Bernstein’s replacement. Staff and committee members have also toured multiple park projects across the Twin Cities and met with different local youth athletics groups.
The last successful parks bond referendum was in 2007. The $14.4 million referendum funded projects, including the construction of the Senior Center; adding the lazy river and slides at the Aquatic Center; building Quarry Park, replacing playgrounds and making renovations to Redwood Pool. Other park bond referendum attempts were also made in 1971, 1977, 1979, 1986 and 1997, according to the city’s research.
The city has park system assets worth more than $31 million (not including Valleywood Golf Course, two ice arenas and Apple Valley Senior Center). The city parks have been built through park bond referendums and park dedication fees collected from developers. The city uses its general fund to maintain the parks, but there is no dedicated fund for park projects. City officials say $1.1 million would be required annually to fund future replacements.
In September, the City Council supported beginning a process to engage the community and explore if support exists for a parks bond referendum.
Even if the city goes through a parks bond referendum process and identifies potential projects, the earliest residents could vote on one would be 2023, according to city officials. Council members have previously said a referendum should be part of a general election and not a special election to avoid additional costs that come with a special election.
