School thanking veterans with cards, virtual program
Apple Valley High School is not hosting its traditional Veterans Day assembly this year due to COVID-19, but the school is planning to thank veterans through other methods.
Principal Drew Mons said school staff have been working on a virtual program that will pull music, speeches and recognition from the school’s previous year programs. Assistant Principal Pete Buesgens is looking to deliver DVDs of the virtual program and thank you cards to the Apple Valley American Legion and local senior centers.
“While we’re disappointed that we can’t gather together, we’re excited to continue this tradition,” Mons said.
According to Buesgens, the virtual program will be available for viewing on the Eagle Media YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/AVEagleMedia on Nov. 11. The school also plans to broadcast the program on the local public access channel.
Students voluntarily created approximately 500 cards to write a thank you to veterans.
“It is pretty emotional and overwhelming to read the notes of gratitude and thanks that our students are sending,” Buesgens said.
Buesgens said he plans to drive around on Nov. 11 to personally make the deliveries. The school was checking with the senior centers to review their protocol for deliveries.
“Apple Valley High School is always honored and humbled to host our annual Veterans Day celebration. It has become one of the great traditions at our school and we are sad that it cannot happen in person in 2020,” he said. “However, looking back at the previous celebrations from the past eight years has brought a sense of pride and a deeper commitment to continue this celebration of our veterans when we can all be together again.”
