Family thankful for community support
An Apple Valley High School student is continuing to recover in a hospital after a July 8 two-vehicle crash in Burnsville.
Tanya Schlichting, 17, of Burnsville, was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with a closed head injury after the crash. Since the incident, community members have rallied to support the Schlichting family as Tanya recovers.
“Thank you for your continued prayers and support. Tanya needs to come home,” the family wrote in a July 19 entry on Tanya’s Caring Bridge page. “We miss her so very much. We believe! And we know that Tanya will never give up.”
Burnsville police said officers responded to the crash at 5:45 p.m. July 8 at the intersection of McAndrews Road East and Frontier Lane. Tanya was driving a 2004 Mazda 3 and making a left turn onto Frontier from McAndrews. The Mazda collided with a 2015 Dodge Journey driven by 45-year-old Burnsville resident Michael Kitowski, as it traveled eastbound on McAndrews.
Both vehicles were severely damaged and ended up on the southeast corner of the intersection, police said. Tanya was taken to Regions Hospital while Kitowski was transported to M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.
According to the Caring Bridge site, Tanya was in critical condition and in the surgical intensive care unit after the crash. Her treatment has included monitoring her brain for swelling, procedures for placing breathing and feeding tubes, hospital staff asking her to move parts of her body and responding to body temperature spikes. On July 19, the family said she had been breathing on her own for a longer period of time, she was taken off of blood pressure medication and there were a lot of hand movements.
“We know we have a very long road ahead of us, but we are so thankful for the little improvements we have seen,” the family said.
The family wrote on Caring Bridge Tuesday she’s now off of a ventilator. The next steps in her care involve moving her to Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul.
“They specialize in diseases of consciousness so the team felt that Gillette would be the best place for her,” the entry said.
Since the crash, the family has been visited by friends and neighbors; prayers have been said for them; community members have provided meals or groceries and mowed their lawn.
Community members and students also held a vigil for Tanya on July 10 at Apple Valley High School.
A GoFundMe page set up at a link from tinyurl.com/y2oxkuu6 had raised over $25,000 as of Tuesday evening.
The GoFundMe page organizers say the Schlichting family, composed of parents Brian and Catherine; daughter, Tanya and son, Eli, are “that family, the one that is always at every school, athletic and community event.”
“Brian has coached what seems like thousands of kids in our community and the entire family has spent countless hours volunteering for VAA (Valley Athletic Association) and other community causes. This is the family that has given their time, resources, energy and love because ‘it’s just what you do.’ Now the Schlichtings need us,” the organizers wrote.
Updates on Tanya’s condition can be found on Caring Bridge at www.caringbridge.org/visit/tanyaschlichting.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
