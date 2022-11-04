Annual program returning to in-person for first time since 2019
For the first time since 2019, Apple Valley High School’s annual Veterans Day Assembly is back to being held in-person.
The assembly is set for 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Apple Valley High School gym. The program will also be recorded and available for viewing on the school’s Eagle Media YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/AVEagleMedia.
In 2020 and 2021, the annual Veterans Day program was moved to a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, interviews of staff, students and community members were recorded to gather stories of service and what Veterans Day means to the members of the Apple Valley High School community.
This year’s program returns to the traditional format it had before the pandemic.
“I think people are feeling better about where we’re at, but can still make that choice of, ‘Hey, I want to come in person,’ or ‘No, I have an option to stream this and watch it from home,’ ” Assistant Principal Pete Buesgens said.
Prior to the public event, the school invites veterans and their families to the cafeteria commons for breakfast and refreshments, Buesgens said.
The event will include the posting and retiring of colors from members of the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776, musical selections from the AVHS Valley Select Chorale and AVHS Wind Ensemble. Taps will be played and a moment of silence will be held for fallen military members, including AVHS graduates Nathaniel Doring and Christopher Goeke.
This year’s keynote speaker will be retired U.S. Marines Maj. Steven Craig. After the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, he was deployed to Afghanistan twice and once to Iraq. He served as a forward air controller with the 3rd Battalion, 6th Marines; an air officer with the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory and in Marine officer instruction at the Virginia Military Institute. His wife, Susan, is an AVHS teacher and also a veteran, Buesgens said.
“He’s been involved in a lot of youth coaching and mentoring of young people and things like that,” he said. “I’m sure he’ll bring a really good message to our student body.”
In addition to the assembly, students also continued the tradition of writing thank you cards to veterans this year. For the last few years, Buesgens has delivered cards to area nursing homes and American Legion posts.
“We’ve gotten some really nice feedback on it, and I think our kids have done a nice job,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
