av avhs vets day 6 web.jpg
Buy Now

Veterans are recognized during Apple Valley High School's Veterans Day assembly in 2019, which was the last year the program was held in-person before the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 File photo by Patty Dexter

Annual program returning to in-person for first time since 2019

For the first time since 2019, Apple Valley High School’s annual Veterans Day Assembly is back to being held in-person.

Tags

Load comments