Apple Valley High School alumni Sydney Otundo and Thuy Jones organized a “Let’s Connect Career Fair” for AVHS students of all grades. The event, held Feb. 23, had 20 businesses present to educate the students on jobs in several industries.
Apple Valley High School hosted a “Let’s Connect Career Fair” for AVHS students of all grades on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
The new event was organized by Sydney Otundo, a 2013 AVHS graduate and Thuy Jones, a 2007 graduate.
“The idea of the career fair started back in May 2020 having a conversation with a friend about opportunities we wished we had in high school. Also, I thought about the career I’m in and how I didn’t even know about it until a few years ago and how there are a lot of careers a lot of kids and even adults don’t know about,” Otundo said. “Having a career fair is a great way to educate the youth on all the opportunities out there. Finally, after some thought, I reached out to Apple Valley High School where I’m also an alumnus, and got connected with Thuy another alumnus who had the same vision about a career fair, and start working on making it come to life.”
They started working on the career fair in August 2021. The purpose of Let’s Connect Career Fair was to make students aware of different career opportunities by having them learn employer expectations; training and skills needed, and required education.
“This will help better prepare the students for future success. Our vision is to connect the students with employers from different industries. This will help them think critically about their futures so they can set goals that are best fit for them after high school,” she said.
Twenty businesses representing several industries including credit repair, corrections, insurance, electrical engineering, food service, beauty, sales, marketing, property management, waste, retail, aviation and mortgage came to interact with students. Otundo said many people such as teachers, school administrators, janitorial staff, student photographers and videographers and the equity office worked to make everything come together.
Otundo said they hope to make the fair an annual event so they can “continue to make an impact on the students and be able to provide an opportunity we didn’t have growing up.”
Employers or business owners who are interested in educating youth on their field can reach out to Otundo and Jones by emailing thuyjonesconsulting@gmail.com to be added to the list for the next Let’s Connect Career Fair.
