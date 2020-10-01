City proclamation honors Gary Embretson
Anyone who researches Apple Valley High School’s beginnings is sure to come across the name Gary Embretson.
Embretson was there when the school opened in 1976 as the school’s first athletic director. He helped set the course for the school’s focus on arts, athletics and academics, according to those worked with him and family members.
Embretson, 83, died Sept. 18 from complications of Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, according to his family.
“Gary probably got along with everybody and he was smiling. He was willing to listen which is a great characteristic for an administrator, and he was interested in people,” said Nancy Grimes, who worked with Embretson for over a decade at AVHS as an assistant principal for arts and sciences.
The Apple Valley City Council recognized Embretson’s contributions to the school and community on Sept. 24 by passing a proclamation declaring that date as “Gary Embretson Day” in the city.
“Principal Embretson was an influential part of the team that opened the high school and his career included many foundational philosophies that exist at the school today. It is fitting to remember Principal Embretson for his dedication to the youth of our community and his role in making Apple Valley a great place to live,” the city said.
His daughter, Sigrid Iversen, said their family is grateful that her father is being remembered by the city and community this way. She said his family and friends were important to him. She and her sister, Tova, became educators like him and they learned from him that “the connection with kids is really, really important.”
A native of Elkader, Iowa, Embretson attended Luther College. His teaching career and coaching career took him to Mount Pleasant, Iowa; Stevens Point, Wisconsin; Rock Island, Illinois, and back to Luther College as a teacher, coach and associate athletic director, according to his obituary.
He and his family moved to Apple Valley in 1976, where he started at the high school as the athletic director and ended up working at the school for over 20 years. During his time with the school, he attended numerous Apple Valley athletic events and 25 AVHS proms, mentored and hired teachers, chaired the referendum that built Eagan High School and was involved with the National Coalition for Equality and Learning, the obituary says.
He also worked as an assistant principal for student services and retired as the school’s second principal in 1999 after being in the position since 1994.
“Several years after we came here, like all good administrators, he had opportunities to go elsewhere. But after careful consideration, he would decline,” his wife, Jan, said at the City Council meeting. “There was no way he would leave AVHS. Yes, we were lucky to have landed here.”
Apple Valley City Administrator Tom Lawell said Embretson was the reason Apple Valley High School has a jointly owned and operated ice arena attached to the building.
“So, just one example of the innovation that Gary brought to our schools and to our community and to build the Apple Valley that we all enjoy today,” he said. “I had the pleasure of serving in the Apple Valley Rotary Club with Gary, as did many of us and a dedicated community builder even long after he had retired in his professional role; still giving back to the community in his service to Apple Valley Rotary Club.”
Steve Degenaar was hired by Embretson in June of 1994 as the assistant principal of student services and he was later the school’s principal from 1999 to 2016. He said Embretson often assumed Degenaar would take over as the third principal, and he ended up being correct.
“He often looked at me and said, ‘Are you ready to do this job twice as long as me?’ I always answered, ‘Gary, I will never do the job as good as you but I guarantee you this, I will last at least three times longer than you,’ ” he said. “Gary always laughed saying, ‘Not a chance, no one ever remains in a high school principal job that long anymore.’ ”
Embretson was the perfect mentor for the five years they worked together, Degenaar said.
“He had a wonderful way of always looking at both sides of every tough decision and whenever he needed more information he always found a way to get that additional information,” he said. “As leaders always do, sometimes Gary followed the advice of fellow team members; but sometimes he followed his own instincts and made his own decisions, especially whenever the principal has to make the tough decision.”
Embretson is survived by his wife, Jan; daughters, Sigrid and Tova; sons-in-law, Allen and Dustin; grandchildren, Johanna, Isabella, Erik, Levi, Aden and Soren, and great-granddaughter, Scarlett Kay. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Memorials can be directed to Grace Lutheran Church of Apple Valley High School.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.