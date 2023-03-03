Accomplishments commemorated on trading cards
Santiago Lala said he never expected high school esports to “make such an impact” on his life.
Lala, an Apple Valley High School sophomore, has not only been part of a state championship team, he now has his own trading card.
He’s one of five current AVHS students and recent graduates who were among a select group of high school and college students recently honored for their accomplishments in esports during a ceremony in Iowa.
“I am grateful to be honored at something like this,” Lala said.
Esports is the term used to describe competitive video gaming where human participants are playing against each other.
Lala, Jack Hansen, Henry Le, Michael Herron and Nate Junker represented AVHS at the second Walter Day High School Esports Award Ceremony, which recognized 70 students, coaches and Clubs from six states: Oklahoma, Nebraska, California, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. The ceremony was held Feb. 18 at Fairfield High School in Fairfield, Iowa. The accomplishments of each honoree was commemorated on a collectible trading card, according to a news release.
The ceremony seeks to “create a national platform to elevate and celebrate the accomplishments of high school and college esports students. The ceremony was set up to honor players, coaches and clubs across the United States. The greatest number of awards come from students who have become state champions in their respective game titles and states,” the release said.
Apple Valley’s students were honored for being on a team that won back-to-back state championships in Valorant in 2021 and 2022, Isaac Johnson, AVHS esports coordinator, said. Valorant is a first-person hero tactical game developed and published by Riot Games.
“Our esports athletes spend as much time preparing for a match than any other sport or activity that high schools offer,” he said. “For them to be recognized is a pleasure to see and I can only hope that these events continue.”
Johnson said Apple Valley’s esports program is in its sixth year, but students have been playing games with other students long before the group was formalized. It started with a few students asking him to stay after school so they could play together in a lab.
The program has grown to 110 students with 40 actively competing this season. Apple Valley competes with other schools through the High School Esports League nationally and the Minnesota Varsity League locally, Johnson said.
Herron, a current freshman at the University of North Dakota and 2022 AVHS graduate, first got involved with Apple Valley’s esports program in fall 2021. He was a player until he graduated and he helps coach the varsity Valorant team with Hansen, who also graduated in 2022 and attends North Central University.
Herron said “it’s a weird thing” to be honored for playing video games, an activity he was already doing. He joined the esports program because he wanted a little competition and it turned out they were “really good.”
“I think we’re being honored for our, simply put, domination and organization of the league. In a weird way we made the league much more competitive. Competition brings out the best in everyone,” he said. “Its a great way to get involved. You always hear of football rivals which adds a new level of competition and school spirit. I think its the same thing. Most people who participate in esports usually aren’t involved with anything else.”
Lala has been with the AVHS esports program since last fall. He’s an in-game leader for the Valorant team. He said there’s a lot of benefits to being involved with esports.
“It is an activity that (is) not only something that’s is really fun but you can do it at home and meet a lot of people who have the same interests as you,” he said.
Junker, an AVHS senior, has been in the esports program for two years and the Valorant varsity team captain for two years. Last year he also became a student manager to help lead all the teams.
Junker said he’s found that students who participate in esports may not be involved with traditional sports so esports gives a space for those students to grow with others.
“Esports helps team building, communication, and organization because you have to play as a team and show up on time with a good mindset to win. Esports has helped me choose my career path while I will be competing in college with a scholarship and plan on working in the esports industry,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
