Accomplishments commemorated on trading cards

Santiago Lala said he never expected high school esports to “make such an impact” on his life.

av avhs esports Santiago Lala web.jpg

The accomplishments of Apple Valley High School graduates and students who have been part of the school’s esports program were commemorated on trading cards from the Walter Day Collection, like this one for Santiago Lala. Seventy students, coaches and clubs from six states were honored for their contributions to esports at a ceremony in Iowa Feb. 18.
av avhs esports Jack Hansen web.jpg

The accomplishments of Apple Valley High School graduates and students who have been part of the school’s esports program were commemorated on trading cards from the Walter Day Collection, like this one for Jack Hansen. Seventy students, coaches and clubs from six states were honored for their contributions to esports at a ceremony in Iowa Feb. 18.
av avhs esports Nate Junker web.jpg

The accomplishments of Apple Valley High School graduates and students who have been part of the school’s esports program were commemorated on trading cards from the Walter Day Collection, like this one for Nate Junker. Seventy students, coaches and clubs from six states were honored for their contributions to esports at a ceremony in Iowa Feb. 18.
av avhs esports Michael Herron web.jpg

The accomplishments of Apple Valley High School graduates and students who have been part of the school’s esports program were commemorated on trading cards from the Walter Day Collection, like this one for Michael Herron. Seventy students, coaches and clubs from six states were honored for their contributions to esports at a ceremony in Iowa Feb. 18.
av avhs esports Nate Junker web.jpg

The accomplishments of Apple Valley High School graduates and students who have been part of the school’s esports program were commemorated on trading cards from the Walter Day Collection, like this one for Nate Junker. Seventy students, coaches and clubs from six states were honored for their contributions to esports at a ceremony in Iowa Feb. 18.

Tags

Load comments