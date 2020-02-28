Sisters started Chic Avenue Boutique almost five years ago
Jillian Kotz and Krista Vanderveren say their “entrepreneurial spirit” began as children.
Some of their first experiences came with crafting and selling their wares at library book sales. In high school they aimed their ambitions higher when they dreamed about opening their own boutique.
Along with their interest in business, the sisters developed a passion for fashion and shopping during childhood from countless trips to boutiques and department stores with their mother. Kotz said they talked about opening their own boutique for years before they finally acted on it.
“I think maybe we pictured it being a store, but as time went on it kind of evolved into starting an online boutique just to get a feel for it,” Kotz said. “Literally one day, we said, ‘OK we either have to do it or stop talking about it,’ and then the next day Krista registered us with the state of Minnesota and got us a tax ID.”
The sisters launched their online boutique, Chic Avenue Boutique in July 2015 out of Vanderveren’s home in the Elko New Market area. The name is inspired by their childhood home on Chicago Avenue in Burnsville where they “spent hours having Barbie fashion shows” and “playing ‘store’,” according to a news release.
The operation was relocated to Apple Valley four years ago when Vanderveren and her husband moved into a larger home to accommodate their growing family. The business still occupies part of Vanderveren’s home in 2020 and her 6-year-old son and 4-year-old twin daughters have witnessed the process. Kotz now lives in Minneapolis with her husband and dog.
“There’s never a perfect time to start your business or start a family. The week we launched our business, I found out I was pregnant. Three weeks later, I found out we were having the twins,” Vanderveren said. “They’ve been along the whole journey with us. It’s been kind of a wild ride of getting started.”
Kotz said they will likely move out of Vanderveren’s house in the future and could look into moving into a retail type of space that would allow them to have a show room and more space to store their inventory.
The sisters’ hard work has paid off the past few years.
In 2017, Chic Avenue Boutique was voted runner-up for Minnesota Online Boutique of the Year in the Boutique Awards, sponsored by The Boutique Hub. Chic Avenue was voted Minnesota Online Boutique of the Year in 2018 and won runner-up for Minnesota Online Boutique of the Year and Overall Boutique of the Year in 2019. The sisters hope to reclaim the online boutique of the year title in 2020.
There were 21 Minnesota boutiques that were part of the awards for the state and over 1,300 around the globe competing for Global Boutique of the Year, Kotz said, adding that over 100,000 people voted in last year’s awards.
“We get so excited that people care about us enough to spend the time to vote,” Vanderveren said.
Everyday fashion focus
Kotz and Vanderveren, both Apple Valley High School graduates, say their focus is on selling “suburban chic” clothing that any woman, whether they’re a mom making a trip to Target or a working business professional, can wear any day of the week.
“It pretty much reflects a lot of our style. We’re like jeans-and-tops kind of girls and some cute dresses here and there,” Kotz said.
Vanderveren said the age range for their typical customer is 25 to 40, but teenagers and older women in their 60s have shopped with them.
“We like to cater items that can be versatile for our target market but can also be for the women that still want to dress fashionable no matter what they’re doing,” Vanderveren said.
The sisters work with a variety of vendors to source their merchandise. Some are Minnesota based and the sisters also try to source from women-owned businesses, Kotz said. Vanderveren said they started with selling tops and dresses when the business first launched. While this continues to be their main focus, they have also branched out into offering accessories and bottoms.
Vanderveren said their company has also started focusing on becoming more size inclusive in their clothing offerings. Now, their collection is about 50 percent size inclusive and they’re working to make that 100 percent in the future.
The sisters both model the clothing to show what the outfits look like on an average woman.
“We’re both curvy women and not size zero. That was our biggest struggle was getting people online originally,” she said, adding that people are used to trying things on at the store. “We started putting things on to show them that you can wear them.”
More information about Chic Avenue Boutique can be found at www.chicaveboutique.com.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
