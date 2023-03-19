featured Apple Valley Garden Club meets March 23 Mar 19, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Apple Valley Garden Club will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Apple Valley Community Center, 14603 Hayes Road, Apple Valley. The public is welcome to attend. No reservations are needed.Michael Oberle, an avid mushroom enthusiast, will speak about how to figure out if common mushrooms are edible and how to identify ones that are not.Oberle will talk about how easy it is to grow mushrooms at home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Apple Valley Apple Valley Garden Club Mushroom Growing Apple Valley Community Center Michael Oberle Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Eagan police officer in critical condition after squad car struck Conditional use approved for Antlers Park concession in Lakeville Eagan family's lawsuit alleges harassment, negligence preceded suicide Scott Highlands Middle School's show ‘Seussical Jr.’ opens March 16 District 194 board requests more information about $7 million in proposed cuts E-editions Dakota County Tribune Mar 17, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Mar 17, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Mar 17, 2023 0
