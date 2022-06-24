Something offered for the whole family
Apple Valley’s 56th annual Freedom Days celebration is returning June 30-July 4 with plenty of activities for the whole family.
“Mark your calendars, come out and ... have fun,” said Pat Schesso, Freedom Days committee chair.
The overall Freedom Days celebration is organized by a steering committee and supported by a group of volunteers who help during the events.
“I’d say we got about 20 or 25 regular volunteers that come back and help us every year,” Schesso said, who help with everything from ticket sales to organizing lines and parade staging.
Casting with the Cops will kick off the festivities June 30 for the second year in a row. Hosted by the Apple Valley Police Department, the event takes place at 6 p.m. at the Cobblestone Lake Fishing pier. Children who have registered in advance for one of the available time slots will have the chance “to cast a line and fish off the pier with police officers and volunteers from the MN Valley In-Fisherman’s Club,” according to the city’s website.
“If you are an avid fisherman, feel free to bring your own gear. If you are a beginner, we have gear for you. In addition to fishing, we will have games, garden cart rides around the lake, and prize drawings throughout the event,” the site states.
Registration is required for a child to fish for 30 minutes. For more information, contact Crime Prevention Specialist Pam Walter at 952-953-2706 or by email at pam.walter@applevalleymn.gov. Registration information can be found at https://bit.ly/3MJWbKF.
Multiple events are happening, Friday July 1. The Apple Valley Arts Foundation is hosting a Music in Kelley Park concert featuring 5 Speed from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Kelley Park, 6855 Fortino St., in Apple Valley.
Food and beverages will be available to purchase on site.
5 Speed is “a cover and original band playing classic and modern favorites,” according to the Freedom Days website.
The annual Dancin’ and Cruisin’ Classic Car Show will take place 5-9 p.m. at the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley.
According to the committee, the show will feature American Graffiti replica cars and the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile. Cars that register get a T-shirt and a dash plaque and the first 100 cars receive a goodie bag. More information and registration details can be found at avfreedomdays.com.
“We have presentations of awards that be that night so I’m looking forward to a big evening,” Schesso said. “With a car show, we’re hoping for good weather.”
The carnival will also begin July 1 at Johnny Cake Ridge Park East, 5800 140th St. W. Apple Valley, from 5-9 p.m.. Wristbands will be available from 5-9 p.m. July 1 and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 2. No wristbands will be available on July 3.
The carnival is scheduled to run from July 1-4. Schesso noted rides will be returning this year. The Cub Foods Family Fun Night is slated for 5-9 p.m. Sunday, July 3 at Johnny Cake Ridge Park East. The event will include a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, Zuhrah Funsters, food, children’s dancing, games with Apple Valley Police, Apple Valley Fire, and snow plow units on site for tours.
Monday, July 4 is packed with activities throughout the day.
The City of Apple Valley’s annual Fun Run begins at 8 a.m. at the Apple Valley Community Center and Hayes Park, 14603, Hayes Rd.,
Community members of all ages participate for a 2-mile or 5-mile run. Participants get a T-shirt. Awards are presented in all ages and gender categories for the top-three finishers. More information can be found at avfreedomdays.com.
Freedom Day’s largest event, the Fourth of July parade, will begin at 1 p.m. The route begins at Fireside Lane and Pennock Avenue. The route continues north along Pennock, crosses County Road 42, turns east on 145th Street and goes north on Hayes Road to Apple Valley High School.
The parade’s participants generally include high school bands, drum and bugle groups, clowns, horses, politicians, businesses and more. Schesso said the committee generally accepts up to 100 parade units each year.
City ordinance prohibits chairs, blankets or other items such as tarps from being placed on streets or sidewalks along the parade route before 9 a.m. July 3. Items placed before that time will be removed and can be picked up at Apple Valley Community Center.
The pre-fireworks party which includes music, dancing, games and food vendors, will take place 6-10 p.m. July 4 at Johnny Cake Ridge Park East. The fireworks show is scheduled for after dusk around 10 p.m. If the fireworks show is canceled due to rain, the show would take place Tuesday, July 5, according to the Freedom Days committee.
Visit avfreedomdays.com to learn more about Apple Valley Freedom Days.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
