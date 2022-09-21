September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and one Apple Valley family has an annual tradition of raising money for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund after losing a loved one to cancer.

Tim and Lucy Reinhardt, and daughters, Annabelle, 14, and Emmy, 5, have been fundraising as “Team Cal” since 2014 in honor of their son and brother, Cal. The family started their involvement with the Children’s Cancer Research Fund when it used to host an annual in-person walk in the St. Paul area.

