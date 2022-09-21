Josh Schaefer, Annabelle Reinhardt and Emmy Reinhardt work the table at the Reinhardt family’s annual lemonade stand in Apple Valley. The Reinhardt family uses the stand as one way to raise money for Children’s Cancer Research Fund in honor of Cal Reinhardt who died in 2015 after being treated for a pediatric brain tumor.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and one Apple Valley family has an annual tradition of raising money for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund after losing a loved one to cancer.
Tim and Lucy Reinhardt, and daughters, Annabelle, 14, and Emmy, 5, have been fundraising as “Team Cal” since 2014 in honor of their son and brother, Cal. The family started their involvement with the Children’s Cancer Research Fund when it used to host an annual in-person walk in the St. Paul area.
The Walk for Childhood Cancer Research is now offered as a month-long virtual event, which “makes it possible for anybody, anywhere to participate and raise critical dollars for childhood cancer research through peer-to-peer fundraising,” according to a press release.
Participants can join an existing team, create their own or take part as an individual. Their progress is tracked through the month of September with the MoveSpring app.
Children’s Cancer Research Fund, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit, invests in research for better treatments and cures for children with cancer, according to the release.
The Reinhardt family has lived in Apple Valley for 12 years. Lucy said her son Cal enjoyed cars, trucks, super heroes and Disney movies. He was diagnosed with a pediatric brain tumor at 3 years old.
Cal had surgery to remove the tumor and underwent chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant. However, the cancer returned and Cal had more chemotherapy and radiation. He died in May 2015, just shy of his fifth birthday.
The Reinhardts have been supported in their fundraising efforts throughout the years by other family members, neighbors, friends and other residents they don’t always know. After Cal’s death, they started a lemonade stand in August each year, which has become a well-known gathering event in their neighborhood on Garrett Avenue.
“It just was sort of natural after we lost him to continue to stay engaged with them,” Lucy said.
During the one-day event, the family sells baked goods, lemonade and various art projects. The family also sets out chairs, orders pizzas and puts out children’s activities for visitors who want to stay a little longer.
Tim said he and his wife do a lot of prep work but the lemonade stand is a chance for his daughters and their cousins to be involved. They make the signs, put them out and make the art and baked goods.
“During the event, they’re the ones sitting at the table and talking to the people and ... obviously Lucy and I have a chance to catch up with neighbors and friends that stopped by in person. But it’s been fun,” Tim said.
The stand has been successful thanks to the family also marketing it on various social media apps. Some visitors have been strangers who saw a post and wanted to stop by.
“A lot of them have made really large donations,” Tim said.
Lucy said it’s important for the children to be part of the fundraising and also to see “the generosity of the human spirit.” The lemonade stand has also allowed their family and those who also grieved for Cal to have a place of healing. Tim said it’s also been important for keeping Cal’s memory alive and remembering all the support they received while they were dealing with Cal’s cancer.
“It feels less heavy on our shoulders when we can share grief with friends and family and so it really serves a lot of different purposes doing the lemonade stand, obviously all the philanthropic work, but it also helps us not feel so alone,” Lucy said.
The family is continuing to fundraise through the end of September and as of Sept. 14, they have raised about $3,350. Community members who wish to make a donation can visit https://bit.ly/3DDheha. Learn more about Children’s Cancer Research Fund at childrenscancer.org.
