Officials looking at financing, savings options
Apple Valley city officials may have to rethink some planned facility improvements after learning the estimated costs have gone up much higher than they expected.
The city has been planning for improvement projects at the Central Maintenance Facility and fire stations. City officials gave an update on April 14 about the latest estimates and possible funding options for paying for the additional costs.
City officials say the CMF improvements are necessary to address space inadequacies in different buildings on the CMF property; ADA accessibility issues for employees or visitors and updates for ventilation, employee privacy and overall operations. The city would like to make changes at the fire stations for health and safety improvements.
The CMF project plans include renovating the existing office area and an office addition on the main building; a vehicle garage addition onto the main building; tearing down the existing police garage and replacing it with a new vehicle maintenance building; a new police support building with locker rooms, additional evidence storage and a briefing area, and a salt storage area.
Preliminary plans for the fire stations include a complete replacement of Fire Station No. 2 and adding a storage, mechanical, fitness area on one floor and a decontamination and turnout gear area on a different floor at Fire Station No. 1. Fire Station No. 3 is proposed to get turnout gear and decontamination areas added.
In August 2021, the City Council adopted a resolution providing for the issuance and sale of about $5.98 million in general obligation capital improvement plan bonds to help fund the projects. The city expects to issue a maximum of about $24.8 million over a four-year period, with the debt service being added in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The repayment of the bonds will come from future property tax levies.
Cost hikes
The total cost for the improvements to the CMF and fire stations was estimated at around $24.8 million when the City Council adopted the capital improvement plan a year ago. Now those costs are estimated at $45.51 million, Finance Director Ron Hedberg said.
Public Works Director Matt Saam said some factors affecting the higher costs include historic prices increases in the building and construction industries; worker shortages and higher wages required to attract employees; supply chain issues and increasing the planned square footage set to get improvements or to be constructed because operational needs for police and other divisions have changed since the planning began in 2019.
“When we got this last week, it literally felt like a gut punch. I knew it was going to be higher, but for right or wrong I wasn’t expecting this,” he said of the updated estimates.
Some City Council members noted the increased square footage between the original plans and the updated ones and said they were surprised by how much they had gone up.
For example, the new police garage building was originally planned to be 10,400 square feet and is now proposed to be 25,100 square feet. The original plans also did not include a new salt storage facility. The square footage for additions to the CMF main building and the new vehicle repair area are some of the other projects with square footage increases.
City Council Member Tom Goodwin said everyone knows construction costs have gone up, but the amount of the square footage increase means the original plan was not done well.
“That’s one of the problems I have with it, because I have no idea how we’re going to handle these costs over the years,” he said.
City Council Member Ruth Grendahl said they may need to make some hard decisions about the improvements.
“We might need to look at prioritizing instead of (doing it) all at once,” she said.
Hedberg said there are some additional options for funding the remaining portions of the project not covered by the bond issue already in place.
The city could use $2.72 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding and apply for a sales tax refund for construction on the fire stations, which is estimated at $700,000. This means the city could levy roughly an additional $36.1 million to complete all of the CMF and fire station improvements if the first two options are used, Hedberg said.
“The City Council asked for staff to re-review the projects and to come back with additional information on the project(s) including possible reductions in project costs, the timing and other financing strategies,” he said in an April 25 email.
Saam said April 19 he believes the June 9 workshop is earliest the topic could come back for further discussion and updates.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
