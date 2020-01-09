Ameresco to conduct facility inventory, train city employees to use planning software
The city of Apple Valley will soon be using a new software program to help with better long term facilities maintenance planning.
Later this year, the city expects to begin using software provided through Ameresco, an energy efficiency and renewable energy company. The City Council approved an agreement with Ameresco for “asset sustainability planning and software services” on Dec. 12.
Per the agreement, the city is spending $64,825 for an initial inventory assessment, data entry and software training. There will be an annual fee of $5,850 for the software. Ameresco has not yet started its work but city expects the company will be finished with the project between 90 and 120 days from the start date, said Ron Hedberg, finance director.
“The biggest thing is it’s a progression of a more formal long-term financial plan for the city. That’s what we will be using it for,” he said.
The city has worked with Ameresco in the past on energy efficiency projects at several different city facilities. Ameresco announced in December that the second phase of energy conservation measures had been completed. The improvements implemented by the company have resulted in a 12 percent decrease in energy consumption citywide, the company said.
Hedberg said the city outlined a goal of creating a facility condition inventory and a strategy for funding identified needs during the City Council’s goal setting process in 2019.
“The age of the city is really what is bringing it about now. The buildings are getting to the point where there’s a lot more maintenance needed,” he said.
Ameresco representatives John Neville and Mitchell Boatman provided more information about how the inventory process and software would work at a Nov. 14 City Council workshop.
According to Neville, the inventory will look at 74 buildings and study mechanical systems, architectural and structural features, electrical components and property features. The information will be compiled and entered into a database. Hedberg said those buildings include not only well known places such as the Municipal Center, Senior Center, Community Center or two ice arenas, but also park shelters, the Redwood Teen Center, municipal liquor stores and fire stations.
Boatman said they will check which systems present safety or code risks and if replacement would result in operational or energy savings.
Ameresco will do the initial set up of the software and train city employees on maintaining and updating the information over time, Neville said.
The buildings will be rated with a facility condition index. A color-coded system will indicate when buildings need more immediate attention, Boatman said.
This type of tracking allows city officials to be strategic about what needs to be replaced and prioritize those projects, according to Boatman.
“The idea is to get the bias out of it. You’re replacing that system because it can shut the building down and presents a safety risk (as) opposed to squeaky wheel gets the oil,” he said.
Neville said every time something is upgraded into a building, the software will show the progress the city is making with its sustainability goals.
Hedberg said he expects facilities discussions in 2020 will include conversations about the Central Maintenance Facility. An architect the city is working with has proposed a three-phase, multi-year project to add more indoor storage for city vehicles kept at the site and reconfiguring existing structures. Fire stations could also be discussed, as addressing some of their needs have been included in the city’s capital improvement plan.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
