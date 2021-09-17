City Council, Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee having joint meeting
Apple Valley hasn’t had a park bond referendum in over a decade. City officials are exploring whether to put another one on the ballot within the next few years.
The Apple Valley City Council and Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee are hosting a joint meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Apple Valley Municipal Center. During the meeting, the committee intends to discuss a possible parks bond referendum, the park and recreation master plan, the park system level of service and the park assets value and replacement schedule.
City Administrator Tom Lawell wrote in a Sept. 9 report to the City Council that the city has park systems assets with a value of over $31 million and that “many of the amenities (playgrounds, courts, trails, parking lots) are nearing the end of their useful life and will need to be replaced in the next few years.”
Parks and Recreation Director Eric Carlson said the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee began talking about a potential parks referendum in September 2018 and had a number of meetings where the future of the parks system, a referendum and possible projects were discussed in 2019.
The discussions were paused in 2020 with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unexpected death of former Parks and Recreation Director Barry Bernstein.
Carlson said the committee resumed the discussions in April after he had been hired as Bernstein’s replacement.
“They’re at a point now where they’d like to sit down with the City Council and have a joint meeting and talk about where the park system’s at, where they see what the needs are in the future and whether or not the City Council might be interested in seeing what interest there might be amongst residents about the park system and potential park bond referendum,” he said.
The last successful parks bond referendum was in 2007. The $14.4 million referendum funded projects including the construction of the Senior Center; adding the lazy river and slides at the Aquatic Center; building Quarry Park, replacing playgrounds and making renovations to Redwood Pool.
Carlson said other park bond referendum attempts were also made in 1971, 1977, 1979, 1986 and 1997, according to the city’s research.
When asked if any specific numbers have been discussed for a referendum amount, Carlson said it will depend on whether the City Council directs the committee to explore a parks bond referendum.
If the City Council decides to go in this direction, the city would likely assemble a group of residents from different parts of the community to study what they believe will be needed to have a viable park system in the future.
“That list might become long and might add up to a large number. We probably won’t be able to afford to do all of those things. But eventually, we’ll be asking the community through a statistically accurate survey, ‘What are the things that you would support? What are the things that you wouldn’t support and what is ... the tax threshold you’re willing to pay to have the things that you were willing to support,’ ” he said. “That will help shape how large or how small a parks bond referendum may or may not be.”
Carlson said that process would take somewhere between 12 to 24 months. If the process leads to seeking a referendum, the earliest a parks bond referendum could appear on the ballot would be 2023.
We’ve continued to maintain a safe and usable park system, because that’s our No. 1 priority, is making sure that it’s safe and usable for the public. But we haven’t really brought anything up to date ... or replaced any of the playability of the park system. We’ve replaced mechanical systems and roofs, and things like that, but we haven’t replaced any of the playability and some of our amenities up to 2021 standards,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
