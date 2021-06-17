Apple Valley has ended its local peace time emergency that was declared over a year ago in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council adopted a resolution June 10 that immediately terminated the local peace time emergency declared March 17, 2020.
“We’re all glad to have that one behind us and we hope it stays that way,” Mayor Clint Hooppaw said.
The council’s vote also amended a resolution passed in 2020 creating temporary outdoor customer service areas for businesses. “This resolution was originally set to be repealed when the peace time emergency declaration ended, but the change approved by the council extends the customer outdoor service areas until Dec. 31,” City Administrator Tom Lawell wrote in a June 10 report.
Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order on March 13, 2020, declaring a peace time emergency related to the pandemic. The city followed suit two days later when former Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland issued a proclamation declaring a peace time emergency in Apple Valley. The City Council concurred with Hamann-Roland’s declaration on March 17, 2020.
Lawell said in the last 15 months the city worked in close coordination with public and private partners to navigate the pandemic. Work place modifications were made to ensure the delivery of essential public services while protecting city employees.
The city implemented state-issued executive orders and Centers for Disease Control guidance throughout the organization and community, provided support for struggling businesses and financial support to M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.
Lawell noted that Dakota County recently announced that over 70% of residents have received COVID-19 vaccinations.
“We’re here before you today saying we’re on the backside of this. It’s not completely gone; certainly a lot of restrictions have been lifted by our governor,” he said.
The city will continue follow guidance issued by state health officials and the CDC, monitor conditions and will suggest renewing the emergency declaration if needed, Lawell said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
