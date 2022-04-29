Development would be in Woodwinds neighborhood
Apple Valley’s Woodwinds neighborhood could get a new small single-family home development if city officials OK the project.
Robert McNearney of McNearney Custom Homes is seeking approval to subdivde 5297 140th St. W., into six single family lots. The 2.97-acre site is located near the northeast corner of 140th Street West and Pilot Knob Road.
The Apple Valley Planning Commission got a first look at the project and held a public hearing during its April 20 meeting. The commission did not take action on the item, which is its policy when holding a public hearing.
Alex Sharpe, planning and economic development specialist, said the surrounding Woodwinds neighborhood was developed from 1992 to 1998. The property where the development is proposed was platted as an outlot in 1993 with an existing vacant home with no public utilities and has direct access onto 140th Street West.
“An access restriction easement was granted at this time preventing direct access onto 140th Street should the property subdivide,” he said in his April 20 report to the Planning Commission. “The site has been researched by the Dakota County Historical Society and there ‘appears to be no specific historical significance to the property.’”
The plans call for adding a cul-de-sac for the development. The developer has proposed naming the street Emily Court but the Apple Valley Fire Department and Dakota County Dispatch have requested that it be named Ember Court.
“This is naming convention consistent with other cul-de-sacs in the neighborhood and greater Apple Valley. Assignment of addresses is underway but final assignment will be determined once a final plat is submitted,” the report states.
The property has more than 150 trees of varying condition and health. About 30% of the trees are rated at good or exceptional condition and approximately 40% to 50% of these trees are proposed to be removed as part of the development.
A storm retention pond would be added on the southeast corner of the site.
The broader neighborhood has a sidewalk on one side of Essex Trail. The city is recommending a sidewalk connection around the cul-de-sac. The city would then add sidewalk to connect this site with the existing sidewalk on Essex Trail, according to the city.
The four residents who spoke during the hearing asked about whether the development would be part of the neighborhood’s homeowner’s association, whether anything has been done to address the existence of nests of protected bird species and the sizes of the new homes and the new lots.
Sharpe said the homeowner’s association was not a condition of approval for the original 1991 development and city documents indicate the lot for the proposed development was not part of the association at the time.
“The city does not participate in the private agreements with HOAs; nor do we have those documents maintain or enforce them,” he said.
McNearney said there will be covenants and restrictions for the neighborhood house size limits. Two-story houses would likely be a minimum of 2,500 square feet and one-story ramblers would likely be approximately 2,000 square feet. There would also be restrictions on the types of siding and other architectural elements.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
