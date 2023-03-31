Language would clarify city code to prohibit them
The city of Apple Valley is considering changes to city code that would prohibit the use of residential properties for short-term rentals.
The Apple Valley Planning Commission held a public hearing March 15 to get feedback on a draft ordinance that would amend the definition of a “dwelling” by saying a short-term rental is one that is less than 30 days in duration.
“By defining a short-term rental as those less than 30 days, the code allows property owners to rent their homes as a dwelling, provided the rental period is greater than 30-days, and property is registered with the city’s police department,” a March 15 city report states.
According to city staff, the current city ordinance does not allow short-term rentals, like those listed on vacation rental property platforms such as Vrbo and Airbnb, but this is not clearly stated.
“It’s not about whether it’s business. It’s about ... the use of a single family home in a single family district and it doesn’t just apply to a single family home. It applies to townhomes, apartments, condos. So it’s a residential home in a residential district. The question is, is the use for ... residential purposes,” City Attorney Sharon Hills said. “A person traveling and renting a room or a home for lodging purposes, that is not their home; that is not their residence; it is not on their driver’s license; it’s not on their taxes. It’s not their residence. It’s for travel accommodations.”
The City Council discussed short-term rentals during a work session in February and directed staff to amend the current ordinance to provide clarity and ensure that the ordinance is enforced.
One of the Planning Commission members asked if there have been complaints about properties being used for short-term rentals and what the nature of those complaints have been. Alex Sharpe, planning and economic development specialist, said there have been several complaints but noted that individual code compliance cases are confidential.
“We are aware of some homes that have been used improperly and some may just be concerned neighbors as it’s bringing new people to their neighborhood frequently,” he said. “Ultimately, that has not applied to whether we enforce because our position has been that they are a commercial operation or commercial lodging within a residential zone. So the nature of the complaint hasn’t driven staff one way or the other.”
Sharpe said rental properties are required to be registered with the police department. While some properties being used as short-term rentals are registered with the police department “that does not necessarily inherently allow them as a short-term rental,” he added.
Residents who spoke at the public hearing in favor of allowing short-term rentals cited benefits including the ability to allow property owners to earn an extra income; filling a niche for larger families visiting the area when they can’t be accommodated by traditional hotel rooms; providing a temporary place for people moving into the area for a new job to stay when they haven’t yet secured their permanent residence and keeping visitors closer to local attractions.
Other residents who spoke in opposition of short-term rentals said they have concerns about the stream of new people in and out of a short-term rental for safety reasons, and the potential loss of community and connectedness with their neighbors.
The Planning Commission did not take action on the proposed changes, which is its usual policy when a public hearing is held. The item is expected to come back to the commission for further consideration at a future meeting.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
