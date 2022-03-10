May use an outdoor hockey rink in the off season
The city of Apple Valley is considering whether to create an off-leash dog area in the community.
Parks Maintenance Superintendent Mike Endres told the City Council Feb. 24 the idea came from a resident who requested the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee consider using an outdoor hockey rink as an off-leash dog area in May 2021. Currently, there’s no city owned off-leash dog area in Apple Valley.
Neighboring communities including Burnsville, Eagan, Rosemount and Dakota County have off-leash areas. Some use hockey rinks while others have fenced in parks.
An open house was held in October. Some of the residents said the off-leash area is a good chance for dog owners to give their dogs exercise, offers something close to residents and would be a good use of hockey rink property in the off-season. Some raised concerns such as dog waste runoff during heavy rain events; making sure informational signs and rules are clearly posted on the site and the city’s website and smells from dog waste and people not picking it up, and noise from barking, Endres said.
Mayor Clint Hooppaw said he’s never seen people not picking up their dog’s waste in his past experiences at other dog parks or other off-leash areas.
“I think the concern about runoff is, if it’s not there either you don’t have the runoff right. They also provide bags; they provide ways to do that. I’ve also never smelled it,” he said. “So, I think some of those concerns are understandable but maybe not very valid either.”
Council Member Tom Goodwin said his concern with an off-leash dog area is how the size of the dogs would be limited and what happens if two dogs start fighting.
“What’s the city’s responsibility there and what’s our liability,” he said.
Endres said the city will have to come up with rules and regulations. Rosemount’s regulation sign addresses some of those concerns and Apple Valley could customize something similar to fit its needs.
“I think part of the restrictions that will lead to a place on that is we’re going to have to limit how many can be in there at a time,” he said. “We have to make sure that they are on a short lease leash. Some of the ideas that we’ve got kicked around too, is kind of a release area.”
An example of the release area could be a caged space where the dog is unleashed before being set loose into the larger off-leash part, Endres said. He added staff are doing their homework but may not be able to foresee everything.
“There’s always some risk involved. Dogs sometimes are unpredictable,” he said.
Endres said staff reviewed potential locations and chose Delaney and Huntington parks as possible sites because of parking, proximity to neighbors and those parks having existing boarded hockey rinks.
The pros of using Delaney Park include the separation from homes with it being 250 feet to the nearest residential property line. The park is also close to a walking path.
The cons include the hockey rink being in close proximity to the playground and concerns about parking during high soccer field use times.
Huntington Park’s pros included ample parking, a low-use athletic area, separation from the playground and being close to the walking path. The cons are that it’s 85 feet from the nearest residential property line and the hockey rink is smaller than Delaney, according to Endres.
Endres said if the city moves forward with an off-leash area, it would be available from April to November. Park maintenance staff would develop a gate system for leashing and unleashing dogs. The city expects a cost of $2,500 from the current park maintenance budget for fencing materials, dog waste stations and more.
City code may have to be amended to allow dogs to be off-leash and recommended rules would be brought back for council consideration at a future meeting, Endres said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
