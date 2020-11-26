If approved, ordinance could apply to Apple Valley Golf Course property
Apple Valley officials are considering a new residential zoning district that could be applied to the Apple Valley Golf Course property or other land that is considered for future redevelopment in established neighborhoods.
The Apple Valley Planning Commission is scheduled to vote on a proposed ordinance to create the “low density flex residential” zoning district during its 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2 meeting.
If the ordinance is recommended to the City Council for approval, the Planning Commission is also expected to hold a public hearing during the Dec. 2 meeting to hear comments about applying the new ordinance to the Apple Valley Golf Course property, said Bruce Nordquist, community development director.
“This ordinance could apply on residential parcels so designated in the city. Yes, it would apply to the AVGC, but also to other locations where similar attributes and objectives could apply if a property redevelops; closed school and church locations suitable for housing, agricultural parcels guided for housing that have not yet redeveloped, and underutilized parcels with a mix of commercial uses where housing might be considered on a case-by-case basis,” he said.
Nordquist said there are no land use applications being considered for the golf course property at this time.
“It remains a private parcel that with an expressed interest in sale of the golf course for development. All we’re doing is we are clearly defining what that development might be like. And nothing more at this time,” he said.
Golf course debate
The conversations about low density flex residential began in 2019 after the golf course’s owner Joel Watrud submitted an application to the city to request comprehensive land use plan changes.
The nine-hole course at 8661 140th St. W. is on the northwest corner of 140th Street West and Garden View Drive. Land uses adjacent to the property include single-family residential to the north, single-family, two-family and multifamily residential to the west and south, and multifamily to the east.
On Dec. 12, 2019, the City Council approved sending land use changes related to the 23-acre Apple Valley Golf Course property to the Metropolitan Council for its review. During that meeting the City Council adopted resolutions affirming the Planning Commission’s denial of Watrud’s request to redesignate the property from private recreation 0.5 acres to low-density and 22.5 acres to medium-density residential. The council also approved a resolution to submit a proposal to the Met Council to redesignate the property from private recreation to low-density flex residential.
The process for the City Council to come to its decision stretched out over about six months and included three Planning Commission public hearings and discussions at two City Council meetings. Watrud originally requested changing 0.5 acres to low-density, 14.5 acres to medium-density and 8 acres to high-density residential. Most of the residents living near the golf course who commented at public hearings spoke in opposition of the proposal. Watrud amended his original request to ask that the property be redesignated for low and medium density residential.
Nordquist said the Met Council chose not to review the modified comprehensive plan designation request until after the 2040 comprehensive plan was finalized in July 2020. The Met Council supported the land use map change for the Apple Valley Golf Course on Oct. 28.
The Planning Commission held a public hearing on Nov. 4 to receive comments on a proposed new zoning ordinance consistent with the low density flex residential designation.
New ordinance
According to the city, the proposed zoning amendments would permit a variety of housing types at a density of three to eight units per acre including attached townhomes, detached one-unit townhomes, two-family dwellings and one-family detached dwellings. The zoning district would prohibit buildings from exceeding two stories or 35 feet in height.
“The distinction of this proposed zoning district from other typical residential zoning districts are: Only one-family and two-family dwellings may be constructed on parcels directly abutting existing one-or two-family dwellings,” a city news release says. “The density may be increased in areas not directly abutting existing one- and two-family dwellings as long as the overall density does not exceed eight units per acre.”
Nordquist said the ordinance aims to take a “context sensitive” approach to respecting the density, natural features and character of the surrounding neighborhood.
City Planner Tom Lovelace said during the Nov. 4 meeting that a development in the new zoning district could be similar to what’s seen in a planned development – when different types of housing products are built within the development.
“We’re just being more specific as it relates to location,” he said, citing the Regatta and Cobblestone Lake developments as examples.
Some residents living near the golf course expressed concern about the proposed ordinance during the Nov. 4 public hearing. Some said the new ordinance creates confusion and that a visual example of what the different densities could look like under the ordinance should have been made available. Others said it seems like the low density flex was created for the benefit of the golf course property owner or questioned whether this zoning district has been used in other parts of the state and the precedent it could set.
Lovelace said low density flex residential would be like any other zoning district in that it could be used in different parts of the city. “The neighborhood is focusing, and understandably on, the golf course site. However, the zoning district as well as the designation can be used throughout the city of Apple Valley for other properties that have the same kind of characteristics that are identified in the LDF comp plan designation as well as zoning,” he said.
When staff were asked why a developer could not just apply for a planned development, Nordquist said they are finding that developers go in two different directions. Some like the flexibility of a planned development. Others want to use “straight” zoning with a designated zone that gives the property surety because “time is money and they can move on and develop it.”
“There’s no right or wrong to either but this offers the flexibility not for a planned development and for a straight zoning,” he said. “We’re starting with this designation. We believe this designation provides flexibility similar to a planned development and certainly does what’s intended to respond to the character of the site that’s being developed to retain lower density uses next to lower density neighborhoods.”
For more information about viewing or offering comments during the Dec. 2 Planning Commission meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/y2v8cma3.
