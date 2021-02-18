Apple Valley is considering another form of business relief for restaurants and other establishments with on-sale liquor licenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City officials discussed the idea of refunding a portion of 2021 on-sale liquor license fees at a Feb. 11 City Council work session. City Clerk Pam Gackstetter presented some possibilities for how much could be considered for the refunds.
“Some cities gave credits in 2020, some did in 2021. The businesses that are no longer here with us in 2020, we’re sorry we lost them. But we want to keep the businesses that we have,” she said. “It has been a long road for them. It doesn’t sound like things are going to be fully lifted for a while yet.”
According to the presentation, the city surveyed 10 Dakota County cities about liquor license fee refunds. Gackstetter said some cities issued refund credits based on months. What they found was the average of these cities was 52.5% or 6.3 months of credit issued. On the high end, cities like Hastings issued credits for six months at the end of 2020 and the first six months of 2021. On the lower end, Eagan’s refund was 35%, Mendota Heights’s 33% and Inver Grove Heights’ 21%.
“What’s interesting about that is two of the cities with the lowest refund, Eagan and Inver Grove Heights also have a tiered fee structure similar to Apple Valley,” Gackstetter said.
Apple Valley’s on-sale liquor license fees have different tiers based on how much liquor is sold. There are five types on-sale liquor licenses: intoxicating liquor, club, concessionaire, wine and 3.2 malt liquor.
As of Feb. 11, the city has issued a total of 25 on-sale liquor licenses and collected $112,350 in fees in 2021.
The city presented different percentage levels for possible refunds and how much that would cost the city. The lowest proposed refund at 35% would cost the city $39,323 while a 50% refund would cost $56,175.
“Any refund that the council would authorize would come from the revenues that we collected from the 2021 license fees,” Gackstetter said. “License fees are meant to pay for the issuance of the license inspection, monitoring, compliance checks and enforcement. And due to the pandemic, and to the restaurant closures, several of those city costs associated with those functions is greatly diminished. So we have not had the expense come out because we haven’t been able to do the compliance checks.”
When asked what percentage for refunds would be supported, Mayor Clint Hooppaw and council members John Bergman and Tom Goodwin said they would support a 50% refund. Council Member Ruth Grendahl was unable to attend the meeting.
Gackstetter said the refunds would apply to businesses that have already paid their on-sale licenses. If any new businesses apply for on-sale licenses later this year, the council could consider approving a refund for those businesses at a later time.
The possibility of a refund has piqued the interest of some businesses. As of Feb. 11, Gackstetter said she already had four inquiries about it.
City Administrator Tom Lawell said the next steps include staff bringing back a proposal for council action at the next meeting on Feb. 25.
“We want to come out of this pandemic with a business environment that is healthy. If we can help some of our establishments make it through this tough time, it appears that is the desire of the council to proceed with that,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
