Higher property values draw concerns from residents
The Apple Valley City Council will have to decide on the proposed 2023 final levy and budget a second time after the first attempt to approve both items failed by a 2-2 vote.
After a Dec. 8 truth in taxation hearing that lasted nearly two hours, Mayor Clint Hooppaw and Council Member John Bergman voted in favor of adopting the budget and certifying the final levy while council members Ruth Grendahl and Tom Goodwin were the dissenting votes.
Council Member Tom Melander was not able to attend the meeting.
Two residents spoke at length during the hearing about their concerns related to the increase in residential property values and how that is affecting their taxes. Grendahl noted she’d recently had conversations with many residents who have also shared concerns about how much their property values had gone up.
Before the final vote, council members discussed whether the budget and levy vote should be tabled until the Dec. 22 meeting because of the concerns from residents and Melander’s absence. Finance Director Ron Hedberg noted the city must set a final levy and certify it to the county auditor no later than Dec. 28.
Hedberg said market values of individual properties are determined by the Dakota County Assessors Office during the spring.
“The individual property valuations isn’t something that the City Council is able to do anything about,” he said.
Sales studies are done as part of the process. The valuations process takes two years and “will result in a lag between the property’s selling price and the assessor assigned estimated market value,” he said.
According to Hedberg’s presentation, overall Apple Valley property values increased by 16.2% from 2022 to 2023. Residential and cabin properties, and apartment properties saw the largest increase in values at 18.13% and 14.56%, respectively. Commercial properties saw a slight increase in value at 1.88%.
“We can see that there is a significant increase in the tax capacity of the residential property classes and that will result in a shift of the property tax burden to the residential properties,” Hedberg said.
The proposed total tax levy for 2023 is about $32.03 million, a 7.42% increase over the 2022 final levy of about $29.82 million.
If passed, the 2023 property taxes would show an increase of 9.5% on the city’s portion of taxes for a median value home of $352,800. This means the total bill on the city’s portion of taxes for a median value home would be $1,274, an increase of $110 over the previous year.
The median value home in 2022 was $302,400.
Hedberg said some of the drivers for the overall higher levy included increased capital needs, increased voter-approved debt service, higher general election costs, new positions, higher fuel and gas costs and an increase in the shade tree program.
The proposed 2023 total budget revenues are about $85.2 million while expenses are about $88.6 million. The general fund revenues and expenses are about $40.4 million.
“We feel that the budget addresses the City Council adopted goals,” Hedberg said.
General fund revenues, according to the city, are expected to be generated from:
- Taxes 74.1%
- Transfers in, administrative charges and reserves 6.4%
- Licenses and permits 4.9%
- Other charges for services and rentals 4.7%
- Parks and recreation charges and rentals 3.5%
- Inter-governmental revenue: 3.4%
- Franchise fees and other taxes 1.3%
- Other revenues 1%
- Fines and penalties 0.7%
Budget items of note for 2023 include three new positions (police officer, police investigative/crime analyst and assistant city engineer); a pavement management levy increase of 4.47%; various street improvements; emerald ash borer response; equipment purchases (two police cars, one fire pick up truck, two plows and streets and parks pick up trucks and mowers); improvements at Hayes Arena and Apple Valley Community Center and Apple Valley Senior Center, according to the presentation.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@agpecm.com.
