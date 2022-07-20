The Apple Valley City Council has said no to a proposal that would have provided hardship grants to residents for the replacement of dead sod planted during road construction projects over a three-year period.
Public Works Director Matt Saam said during the July 14 City Council meeting between 2018 and 2020 the city had street and utility improvements in the southwest part of the city, in areas including along Redwood Drive, Lowell Drive, Ramsdell Drive, Baldwin Drive and Garden View Drive near Valley Middle School.
Around 57 properties out of 301 lots (20%) now have sod planted during those projects that has since died. The city agreements with contractors require that the contractor will warranty and guarantee the sod will live for up to 45 days. The sod on the 57 properties died after the 45-day warranty period, Saam said.
“Of course, though, we do want to mention that last year’s drought, just about a year ago in July of 2021 obviously had a significant impact on young sod, especially if it was not being watered,” he said.
The council discussed the topic during a work session in June, during which officials said if the city paid to replace the dead sod, the cost was expected to be between $175,000 and $350,000. City Council members expressed concerns about spending that amount and possible precedents that could be set, Saam noted.
Saam said the council had three possible options to address the topic: do nothing; enact a one-time hardship grant program where residents could be reimbursed for 50% of the cost to replace the sod at a maximum of $1,500 per property with the city disposing of the old sod, or tweak the proposed grant parameters.
The city estimated the proposed grant program would cost $85,500 based on 57 lots all using the maximum grant amount of $1,500, Saam’s July 14 report states.
Before the vote, Council Member Ruth Grendahl said residents are not specially assessed for road construction. If the issue comes down to residents needing to water the sod, she doesn’t believe taxpayers should pay for that.
“So, the city isn’t at fault. The contractors aren’t (at) fault and I don’t see why taxpayers should pay for the projects twice,” she said.
Council Member Tom Goodwin said he thought the grants were a good compromise and shows the city was trying to rectify the problem. He added the city should send letters to residents in upcoming projects with information about what’s happened in the past with the sod.
“I think if we do more PR going forward, we’ll have less of these problems,” he said.
A motion to start the grant program failed to pass, with Mayor Clint Hooppaw and Goodwin voting in favor. Grendahl and council members John Bergman and Tom Melander were the dissenting votes.
The council voted unanimously to allow city staff to pick up dead sod for the affected properties when residents do a replacement.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
