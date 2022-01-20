Ordinance will not be amended
Apple Valley will continue to prohibit the keeping of chickens on residential properties.
The City Council voted unanimously Jan. 13 not to amend city code to allow backyard chickens on properties not zoned for agricultural.
Some council members cited concerns including how some property owners with smaller lot sizes would be able to keep chickens and whether allowing chickens would set a precedent for people to request that other agricultural animals such goats and ducks be allowed on residential lots.
Before the City Council’s vote, three residents spoke in favor of keeping chickens.
Mayor Clint Hooppaw said he appreciated all of the work city staff and its commissions put into looking at the issue, and for all the residents who provided input.
“I would say we’ve discussed this actually much longer than we did in 2014; I think with better data, with better things,” he said.
Apple Valley last took formal action on backyard chickens in 2014 when the council voted to affirm a ban on chickens and other farm animals at residential properties. Other Dakota County cities allowing chickens include Lakeville, Farmington, Rosemount, Eagan and Burnsville. All of those cities limit the number of chickens that can be kept, and some cities require residents to get a license or permit before keeping chickens.
Throughout 2021, city staff revisited an ordinance that currently prohibits residents from keeping chickens in residential neighborhoods after the Urban Affairs Advisory Committee was directed by the City Council in November 2020 to look at the issue again.
Supporters of chickens have said chickens should be allowed in residential areas and be reasonably regulated for care and sanitation practices like other pets. They have also cited locally sourced eggs, educational opportunities for children and positive neighborhood and community building as benefits of keeping chickens.
Residents opposed to chickens have brought up concerns including smell, noise, how the ordinance would be enforced and that residential lot sizes are not large enough to support chickens.
There are about 11,000 single-family lots in the city, which include large-lot subdivisions and smaller-lot subdivisions. Not only do the lot sizes greatly differ, but the location of those different sizes are “highly variable” around the community, according to city officials.
The City Council had differing recommendations to consider from the Urban Affairs Advisory Committee and the Apple Valley Planning Commission, which weighed in on the draft ordinance changes and held public hearings about the topic.
The Urban Affairs Advisory Committee voted 5-2 Oct. 26 to support allowing chickens on all 11,000 single family residential lots. The committee also voted 6-1 to recommend that if the keeping of chickens gets City Council support that the committee’s draft ordinance proposal be the guide to regulating the chickens. The Apple Valley Planning Commission voted unanimously Nov. 3 to recommend that chickens only be allowed on properties zoned for agricultural use in the city, which is presently permitted in city code. There are fewer than 10 lots in Apple Valley zoned for agricultural. The commission also voted unanimously in two separate motions to recommend that 30-foot setbacks be required and that chickens only be allowed on residential lots that are 40,000 square feet or larger.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
