Change allows church use
A newly approved zoning amendment will allow a church to occupy the former Apple Valley Menards site if the project moves forward.
The City Council approved during its Aug. 26 meeting a request from Menard Inc. and Eagle Brook Church for a zoning amendment to allow for a church use at the site.
Eagle Brook Church is proposing to move into the former Apple Valley Menards building at 14960 Florence Trail, which sits on a 13.86-acre property at the northwest corner of Florence Trail and Flagstaff Avenue. If approved, the site would be the church’s eighth permanent campus.
According to the city, no detailed plans have been submitted as part of the zoning request but the applicant has submitted two preliminary concepts for the site.
“These concepts show a reduction in the size of the existing structure, the addition of parking along the north and east side of the site, and the establishment of the main entrance to the building via a driveway off Flagstaff Avenue,” the Aug. 26 city report states. “The plans show the current access of Florence Trail remaining, as well as the two access drives to the Sam’s Club property to the west. Redevelopment of the site as shown on the concept plans will require review by the Planning Commission and consideration by the City Council.”
The city said the former Menards site currently has 510 parking spaces in front of the building. The submitted concept plans indicate about 175 spaces in front of the building with one option showing new 425 spaces along the east and north side of the site. A second option shows 375 spaces along the east and north side of the site.
The project applicants had a traffic study done at the request of the city, which was reviewed by the city’s traffic consultant and engineer. The city believes proposed traffic mitigation should address any potential traffic changes generated by the proposed church. The mitigation measures include changes to proposed access on Flagstaff Avenue by:
• Providing two existing lanes and one entering lane;
• Adding a northbound left-turn lane into the location and
• Adding a southbound right-turn lane into the site.
Eagle Brook Church started in a living room in 1948 and grew, first starting in its White Bear Lake campus. Further growth led to building a second location in Lino Lakes. The church has five other permanent campuses in Anoka, Blaine, Ham Lake, Spring Lake Park and Woodbury. There are also mobile sites at Lakeville South High School in Lakeville, Rochester and Wayzata.
Menards constructed a new store building at 6055 150th St. W. in Apple Valley and moved to that location in fall 2020. The company built the store at 14960 Florence Trail in 1999. Dakota County property records indicate that store is 161,521 square feet.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
