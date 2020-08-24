The Shores to be built in phases
A proposed townhome development in Apple Valley has received final City Council approvals to move forward.
On Aug. 13, the City Council approved plans for The Shores, a 101-unit townhome development planned on 9.9 acres of reclaimed mining land south of County Road 42. Access to the site will be served by private streets. One of the streets will intersect with 157th Street West in the southwest corner of the site and Johnny Cake Ridge Road in the northwest corner, according to the city.
The plans proposed by Pulte Homes call for constructing 14 four-unit, three five-unit and five six-unit townhouse buildings. The project will be developed in two phases with building the east 45 units in the first phase and the remaining 56 units in the second phase. Internal sidewalks with connections to paths or sidewalks adjacent to the future Johnny Cake are planned. Also planned is a 12-foot wide trail along the east edge of the property that will connect to an existing trail on 157th Street West.
“We look forward to the project. It’ll be significant, it is a transformative beginning,” Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland said.
The project was initially tabled during the July 23 council meeting after a representative of Pulte Homes raised concerns the company had about some of the conditions it would have to meet as part of the project.
During the Aug. 13 meeting, the council approved the following for the project:
• Passing an ordinance rezoning of 9.9 acres of property from sand and gravel to medium density residential, six to 12 units per acre.
• Adopting a resolution approving The Shores subdivision preliminary plat.
• Adopting a resolution approving a conditional use permit to allow for townhome construction with exposed finish materials other than those provided in city code.
• Adopting a resolution authorizing the conveyance of 9.9 acres of land located at the northeast corner of 157th Street West and Johnny Cake Ridge Road.
• Approving an agreement with Pulte Homes of Minnesota LLC for the private installation of public infrastructure for The Shores.
• Approving agreement with Rockport LLC for the private installation of public infrastructure for Orchard Place Storm Water Improvements.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.