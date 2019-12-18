Changes will be sent to Metropolitan Council for review
The Apple Valley City Council has approved sending proposed comprehensive plan land use changes for a golf course property to the Metropolitan Council for its review.
The decision means that any redevelopment would likely feature fewer homes than originally proposed by the property owner.
On Dec. 12, the City Council affirmed two recommendations from the Apple Valley Planning Commission related to the 23-acre Apple Valley Golf Course.
The City Council adopted resolutions affirming the Planning Commission’s denial of golf course owner Joel Watrud’s request to redesignate 0.5 acres from private recreation to low-density residential and 22.5 acres to from private recreation medium-density residential.
“The medium-density designation is not consistent with the character of the surrounding neighborhood. Ten to 12 units per acre is unreasonable for this site,” Mayor Mary-Hamann-Roland said.
The council also approved a resolution to submit a proposal to the Met Council to redesignate the property from private recreation to low-density flex residential.
City Planner Thomas Lovelace said low-density flex would allow three to eight units per acre and permit the existing property use to continue until it’s redeveloped. The future use would consist of residential dwellings compatible with character of the surrounding neighborhoods.
The flex designation also takes the constraints of the property into consideration, allows a variety of housing types including single-family detached, duplexes, twin homes, townhomes and other types of attached housing, Lovelace said.
Future development would be subject to several conditions. Only single-family and two-family dwellings would be built on parcels directly abutting existing single family or two-family dwellings. No buildings having more than two stories or a maximum height of greater than 35 feet would be constructed. The density of any particular acreage could be increased in areas not directly abutting existing homes if the overall designation of the properties do not exceed eight units per acre, Lovelace said.
Hamann-Roland said the Planning Commission did a great job being able to listen to both sides of the issue and come up with a “statesman-like approach to this land use.”
Long process
Watrud had been seeking changes to the land use map for the past several months.
His original application requested redesignating from private recreation 0.5 acres to low-density residential, 14.5 acres to medium-density residential and 8 acres to high-density residential.
The nine-hole course at 8661 140th St. W. is on the northwest corner of 140th Street West and Garden View Drive. Land uses adjacent to the property include single-family residential to the north, single-family, two-family and multifamily residential to the west and south, and multifamily to the east, according to the city.
City officials have said there would be some challenges in redeveloping the land because of a pipeline running through the property and wetlands requiring buffers.
Watrud amended his application to remove the high-density request and instead asked that 22.5 acres be redesignated to medium density and 0.5 acres to low density, after the Planning Commission voted in August to recommend denying the requests for medium- and high-density residential and recommend approval of the low-density housing request.
According to the city, low density has three to six units per acre while medium density ranges between six and 12 units per acre.
Land uses for low density include single-family, detached dwellings, duplexes twin homes and townhomes. Medium density uses include townhomes, “other detached single-family dwellings” and low-rise apartments, the city said.
The City Council voted Sept. 26 to direct the Planning Commission to take another look at Watrud’s requests and make a recommendation for an amendment other than high-density residential.
A motion to recommend approving the land use map change for the golf course from private recreation to low-density residential and medium-density residential was defeated by a 3-1 vote at the commission’s Nov. 6 meeting. A third public hearing was scheduled for Dec. 4 because the commission had to consider a lower density designation.
The Planning Commission unanimously voted Dec. 4 to recommend changing the designation from private-recreation to low-density flex residential. During the meeting, city officials said this designation addressed concerns from the public and the Planning Commission while providing flexibility for developers.
Hamann-Roland said during the Dec. 12 meeting she had a concern about the number of units per acre that could be accommodated on the usable portions of the property. She said neighborhoods surrounding the property should have consistency on the golf course property regarding its land use.
Offer made
Hamann-Roland noted that the city had received an offer from Watrud to sell the property to the city for park land or some other public use for $4.8 million.
A Dec. 10 letter addressed to the council from Watrud’s attorney, Peter Coyle, states the Watrud family has tried multiple times over the years to secure buyers for the property.
“At one point recently, they secured a binding commitment to sell their property to a senior housing developer for a stated price of $4.8 million. This opportunity, along with many others, went nowhere when the buyer was not able to confirm that a senior housing project was viable given the existing land controls,” the letter says. “This experience was not unusual unfortunately.”
At the Sept. 26 meeting, one of the council members noted several residents suggested that the city purchase the land for a park or green space, and asked if there was a “dollar amount on the property as a whole” or if any offer had been made. Coyle responded that they had nothing to comment on as to the price.
Coyle says in the Dec. 10 letter that the low-density flex land use designation would not “permit a viable reuse of the golf course site.” So, he was authorized by Watrud to offer the property for sale to the city.
On Dec. 12, Hamann-Roland said a nearly $5 million decision is a big one and would require more time for the City Council to process it.
City Council Member Ruth Grendahl said the city has other needs to consider such as what to do with improving its Central Maintenance Facility, which doesn’t have enough indoor storage for equipment kept at the site.
“I hope everybody can appreciate there’s priorities, and we don’t have money for either one of them at this point that I’m aware of,” she said.
City Council Member Tom Goodwin said in most cases, the city has traditionally gone out for a park bond issue when the city has wanted to acquire land for a new park dedication or to add park space.
“The only way the city could ever buy a piece of land like this is to go that route,” he said.
