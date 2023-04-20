The developer of a commercial building currently under construction has received the final approval for an earlier start time for a coffee shop.

The Apple Valley City Council approved a new conditional use permit on April 13 for Cider Ridge Marketplace. The original plans approved in 2020 called for constructing a 7,130-square-foot building and subdividing a 35,910-square-foot parcel from the 7.2-acre Hope Church property. The new lot was to share the use of the existing driveway off 145th Street West, with the new building parallel to Cedar Avenue and having a front entrance facing east.

