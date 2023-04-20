The developer of a commercial building currently under construction has received the final approval for an earlier start time for a coffee shop.
The Apple Valley City Council approved a new conditional use permit on April 13 for Cider Ridge Marketplace. The original plans approved in 2020 called for constructing a 7,130-square-foot building and subdividing a 35,910-square-foot parcel from the 7.2-acre Hope Church property. The new lot was to share the use of the existing driveway off 145th Street West, with the new building parallel to Cedar Avenue and having a front entrance facing east.
The City Council approved new plans in 2021 after the developer submitted a revised plan to include a coffee shop with a drive-thru on the south side instead of a bank or credit union on the north side of the site. The size of the building was also increased by about 300 square feet to 7,420 square feet and moved north 27 feet from Cedar Avenue.
City staff have previously said the previously approved conditional use permit limited the operation of the drive-thru window to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the project applicants were requesting that the hours be shifted earlier to 6 a.m. Other coffee shops have start times of 5 a.m., 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.
“The Planning Commission recommended approval of the (conditional use permit) with the earlier start time, noting that traffic on Cedar Avenue is likely to generate more noise than the drive-thru lane,” the April 13 city report states.
