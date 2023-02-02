Projects could be bid later this year
Proposed improvements for Apple Valley’s Central Maintenance Facility can move ahead after more than two years of planning.
The Apple Valley City Council approved the plans related to the projects during its Jan. 26 meeting.
Public Works Director Matt Saam said the latest cost estimate for the approved improvements is $24.6 million.
City officials say the CMF improvements are necessary to address space inadequacies in different buildings on the CMF property; ADA accessibility issues for employees or visitors and updates for ventilation, employee privacy and overall operations. The projects will be funded through facilities capital improvement project bonds.
The Central Maintenance Facility site is at the southwest corner of 140th Street West and Flagstaff Avenue. The entire site is about 19.4 acres and has a gas pipeline easement bisecting the property that’s about 70 feet wide. This pipeline easement restricts where improvements can be made.
The CMF garage area was built in the 1969. The next major addition done was in 1987. In 2015, a wash bay was added onto the main CMF building as part of a water treatment plant expansion project.
The City Council accepted a needs assessment report in 2019 from Oertel Architects that studied the CMF’s current conditions, code compliance, operational functionality, future growth and needs of the city, according to the city.
According to the city, the proposed improvements include constructing a 1,381-square-foot addition to the front office area of the main CMF building’s northwest corner, building a 1,040-square-foot addition on the east side of the garage building for a parks truck garage stall and a 24,818-square-foot vehicle storage addition south of the wash bay on the main building. The project would also remove the existing warm storage building on the northeast side of the property and replace it with an 18,240-square-foot free-standing fleet maintenance building.
"The project site improvements include creating a dedicated right turn lane off 140th (Street West) into the site, removing the northeastern access off of 140th (Street West) to add staff and visitor parking and storm water management improvements,” according to the Jan. 26 city report.
The city originally planned to include a Police Department storage building as part of the CMF improvements but that item was put on hold because the city is looking to purchase land for that facility.
When asked about a likely time frame for bidding the approved projects, Saam said the city is hoping to get the land secured, so the bidding has been delayed. Bidding could either happen this spring or fall.
“We won’t be bidding until we figure out where the police facility is going to go,” he said.
Saam said once the city finalizes its plans for the Police Department garage, the project would also have to get Planning Commission and City Council approval.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
