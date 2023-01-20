Business hoping to open by March 31
A business offering golf simulators is hoping to be open in Apple Valley by March 31.
The Apple Valley City Council approved the liquor license for X-Golf during its Jan. 12 meeting.
X-Golf is leasing about 10,000 square feet in the Time Square Shopping Center, near the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and County Road 42. City Clerk Pam Gackstetter said the business will be able to serve about 78 people indoors and 20 people in the patio area.
According the city, that space has previously been used for Halloween Haven and Prime Outlet. Time Square came under new ownership in 2022, and the new owners have been trying to fill underutilized spaces.
“(We’re) really excited to bring X-Golf to Apple Valley. It’s our fifth location in the Twin Cities. It’s by far our biggest location,” said Ben Feret, one of six co-owners of multiple X-Golf locations in Minnesota, adding it’s a great place to play golf year round for all ages and skill levels.
The city said in a Jan. 4 report to the Apple Valley Planning Commission that X-Golf is expanding and has over 100 locations nationwide. There are four existing Minnesota locations in Blaine, Champlin, Medina and Woodbury, with a new Eden Prairie location also being announced. The Apple Valley site will be nearly double the size of the other Minnesota locations and will serve as the flagship store.
In a previous interview with the newspaper, Feret said Apple Valley X-Golf will offer nine private golf simulators, a full bar, food options, and a private party room with televisions, pool tables and other games. There are also plans to expand the patio area this year for additional outdoor seating during the summer months. Feret and his business partners searched for a south metro location for about two years.
X-Golf also offers indoor golf leagues and a PGA professional is on site to give lessons and club fittings. There are over 50 courses to choose from for the golf simulators.
The Apple Valley X-Golf will be located at 7541 148th St. W. Learn more about X-Golf at playxgolf.com.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
