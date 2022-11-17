av floor & decor web.jpg
CenterPoint Integrated Solution LLC and AP Apple Valley Limited Partnership plan to raze the existing 72,916-square foot multi-screen Apple Valley AMC Theatre and construct an 80,000-square-foot materials sales store called Floor & Decor. The Apple Valley City Council approved the project on Nov. 10.

 File photo by Patty Dexter

Project will redevelop now-closed AMC Theatre site

A proposal to redevelop the Apple Valley AMC Theatre site has received an OK from the Apple Valley City Council.

