Project will redevelop now-closed AMC Theatre site
A proposal to redevelop the Apple Valley AMC Theatre site has received an OK from the Apple Valley City Council.
CenterPoint Integrated Solution LLC and AP Apple Valley Limited Partnership are planning to raze the 72,916-square-foot multiscreen movie theater at 15630 Cedar Ave. and construct an 80,000-square-foot materials sales store called Floor & Decor.
The City Council approved the project during its Nov. 10 meeting.
“It seems like in the last two and a half years, we’ve been beneficiaries of corporations like yours that have come in. Yes, it’s sad that we see the movie theater leave. But that is part of history. But we’re glad to see you and welcome,” Council Member John Bergman said.
Carmike Cinema opened the theater in December 1998, and it was taken over by AMC in 2016, according to the city.
Floor & Decor is a specialty retailer of hard surface flooring, according to its website. Based in Atlanta, it offers tile, wood, stone, related tools and flooring accessories.
Apple Valley City Planner Tom Lovelace asked a representative for Floor & Decor present at the meeting about the timelime for construction.
Kelton McCoy of Centerpoint Integrated Solutions, which handles real estate development for Floor & Decor, said the company is waiting for approval for some permits and is hoping to start construction as soon as early December.
“I know it’s hard in the winter up here. Floor & Decor has been real adamant about pushing that and so our research team has put the research into ... whatever that takes up here,” he said. “They want to go as fast as possible.”
McCoy said he did not have specific information about when the movie theater was scheduled to cease operations. AMC Theatre’s website states that the Apple Valley location has permanently closed and mentions the next closest AMC Theatre to Apple Valley is at the Southdale Center in Edina.
The project plans call for razing the movie theater building and to “remove all but the most northerly 128-space parking lot,” the Nov. 10 city report says.
The new building’s entrance will face west along Cedar. One hundred thirteen parking spaces would be added along the north and west side of the property. The city is requiring those parking areas to be screened from the views of adjacent streets and residential areas.
“Vehicle access to the site will be from Gaslight Drive via an existing drive aisle and a new driveway. Delivery vehicles will access the site and the receiving docks from the new driveway,” the report states. “The new driveway will also provide indirect access to the customer parking areas. No direct access from Cedar Avenue and 155th Street West will be permitted.”
A traffic study indicates that the amount of traffic generated by Floor & Decor is expected to be “significantly lower” than the current theater, according to the city.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
