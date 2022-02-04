Two Apple Valley businesses now have building additions in their futures after getting the OK from the City Council.
The council approved plans related to the facility expansions for Cowboy Jack’s and U-Haul Apple Valley on Jan. 27.
Cowboy Jack’s
Cowboy Jack’s was requesting to amend a planned development to reduce the setback along low traffic roadways from 30 feet to 20 feet to allow for the construction of a 328-square-foot building addition.
The restaurant is a newer addition to Apple Valley, opening in spring 2021 in the former Old Chicago building at 14998 Glazier Ave., near the northeast corner of Cedar Avenue and County Road 42.
“The applicant seeks to construct a building addition that will allow for smoke house cooking and a pickup window for to-go food orders on the eastern side of the existing building,” the Jan. 27 city report states.
The city said an ordinance amendment was the only path to allow the reduced setback being requested by Cowboy Jack’s because variances are not allowed within planned unit developments.
According to the city, the building addition will be constructed to look like a train car is attached to the building “paying homage to the cowboy and railroad themes.”
The restaurant plans to have train themed murals and accents to add architectural “flair” to the facade, the city said. The business will be required to keep wood stored on site for the smoke house cooking to be elevated off the ground to control rodents and screened from off-site views through fencing or landscaping.
A pick-up window will be on the south side of the addition for to-go orders adjacent to several parking spots, the city said.
“With the proximity to parking spaces, the window is well placed to serve customers without impacting the parking demands on the site,” the report states. “A condition of the building permit will be that no additional exterior seating be added to the site without approval from the city as this would affect parking demand and potentially the sewer availability charge through the Metropolitan Council.”
U-Haul
U-Haul Apple Valley was proposing to construct a 12,230-square-foot building at its existing 3.08-acre site at 6895 151st St. The business is at the southeast corner of Galaxie Avenue and County Road 42 and has been there since 1999.
The business presently operates a self-storage, vehicle and equipment rental, and exterior storage area for customer vehicles at the property.
The plans call for the building addition to be constructed on the western side of the lot where exterior storage of customer vehicles is the current use. The proposed building will be used for housing a U-Haul portable storage product called a “U-Box.”
The U-Box is dropped off at a customer location where they fill the box with items they wish to store. The U-Box is then picked up by U-Haul and stored in its building.
“To access their items, the customer must request that the U-Box be delivered to a suitable location and may not be accessed on site. The inability to access the stored customer materials on site is the primary difference between this product and a full self-storage facility,” the Jan. 27 city report states. “A condition of approval is that U-Boxes shall not be accessed by customers on site.”
The site access would remain on 151st Street and all truck maneuvering would be required to occur on the site, according to the city.
Another condition required by the city is that the exterior storage of customer vehicles such as recreational vehicles, boats, etc. will no longer be permitted on the site.
The Planning Commission, which recommended approval of the project on Jan. 5, had included a condition that the new building also have an orange band at the top to match the existing building.
A representative from ISG, a firm working with U-Haul on the project, said U-Haul would prefer not to have the orange band on the new building. The company may plan to remove the orange band from the existing building in the future when it needs upgrades and maintenance.
The council’s vote was 4-1 which included approving the project plans and removing the Planning Commission’s condition that the new building have the orange band. Mayor Clint Hooppaw and council members John Bergman, Ruth Grendahl and Tom Melander voted in favor of the motion. Council Member Tom Goodwin was the dissenting vote and said before the vote he preferred that the new building have the orange band.
