Questions center on challenges in the city, demographics and more
Candidates in Apple Valley city races offered their thoughts on challenges facing the city, changing demographics and more during a recent forum.
The event was hosted by the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce Oct. 19 at Bogart’s Entertainment Center in Apple Valley. Scott Kadrlik, a current chamber board member and former board chair, served as the moderator for the forum. All candidates for the Apple Valley City Council and mayoral races participated.
During the forum, some questions were directed at one candidate or both candidates and each candidate had the chance to ask their opponent their own question. Candidates were also given a chance to provide a closing statement.
Recordings of the forum for the Apple Valley City Council and mayoral candidates can be seen on the city of Apple Valley’s YouTube page at www.youtube.com/c/CityofAppleValleyMinnesota.
City Council
Ben Baglio, John Bergman and Tom Melander are running for two open City Council seats, each with a four-year term.
The topics covered during their portion of the candidate forum included biggest challenges facing the city and supporting, beverage providers, brew pubs and other nightlife entertainment.
Baglio was asked about whether he believes Apple Valley has done enough to support restaurants and other food and beverage providers. Baglio said he doesn’t believe the city is using all of the levers it has to improve the night life and drawing the next generation of Apple Valley residents. He said the city does not allow food trucks and it is not using mixed use development enough to put retail and housing in the same place to make community hubs and accessible areas.
“Leadership at the local level can go beyond just the bare minimum to make sure we’re leveraging what we have in place ... as far as our zoning board, and so that we were protecting our environment, and making this a place that young people want to live and thrive and work and play,” he said.
Bergman and Melander were both asked about the biggest challenges facing Apple Valley.
Bergman said it’s to continue on the path the city is on now to make it great. He believes the chamber, business, school district and the community as a whole have reached out to each other over the last two years to make the city better. He said more communications have happened with what the City Council has done as a group.
“I believe that behind the scenes, people don’t get to see what elected officials do or what the staff does, and why we have elected officials that have stayed around,” he said. “Why we have businesses that keep coming back to this community and why we have staff members that have been around a long time is because of how we all work together.”
Melander said the city is trying to respond to the needs of the population as it changes. One example he gave was the city’s current process of seeking input for a potential parks bond referendum. He added a common misconception is how much leeway the city has for what shows up and happens.
“So, a lot of the stuff that we do is responsive and shaping, guiding rather than dictating,” he said.
Mayor
Frederic Contino and Clint Hooppaw are both running for Apple Valley mayor, which is a four-year term.
The topics covered during their portion of the candidate forum included responding to Apple Valley’s changing demographics, city services, needed changes in Apple Valley and reasons to run for mayor.
Contino was asked about what’s driving him to run for mayor. Contino said he’s lived in the community for 30 years, raised four children and watched the city through its development. As retirement hit, he decided now was the time to do something, and he believes “things in Apple Valley need to be sensitized to these other external changes.”
Hooppaw was asked what he is doing to deal with Apple Valley’s changing demographics and welcome all groups to the community. Hooppaw said they have to learn what is needed first and not make assumptions about what certain groups need or want. He said the city is trying to engage the community through making more information available online, bringing in a communications coordinator and “beefing up” its social media and other communication methods.
Contino was queried about what he believes needs to be changed in Apple Valley over the next 10 years. Contino said his vision of Apple Valley includes staying ahead of the curve on issues of public safety; forward-thinking development and redevelopment of older businesses and strip malls, and taking a look at the city’s aging parks.
Kadrlik said Apple Valley has low taxes and asked Hooppaw what other services residents are not getting because of this. Hooppaw said the city has learned to manage and prepare two-year budgets to have better future projections. He added he doesn’t believe any services are missing but there are some big needs coming. He noted the potential parks bond referendum and upcoming improvement projects at the city’s Central Maintenance Facility. He said the city could have done better by starting some of those projects sooner and spreading them out over a longer period of time rather than having them all at once.
