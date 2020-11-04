Two longtime Apple Valley City Council members facing five challengers in this year’s general election have been reelected to another term.
Tom Goodwin and Ruth Grendahl were the top vote-getters, with Goodwin receiving 9,310 (19.98 percent) and Grendahl receiving 9,283 (19.92 percent), according to unofficial results. Goodwin has been on the council since 1984 while Grendahl has served since 1997.
“It always makes you feel good that the electorate confirms the agenda we’ve had for the city, the direction we’ve taken,” Grendahl said.
Goodwin said he attributes his win to people being “happy with the way things are in Apple Valley.”
“The results are really interesting. It was closer than I expected,” he said.
The breakdown for the five challengers is as follows:
• Linda Garrett-Johnson: 8,831 (18.95 percent)
• Christian McCleary: 5,046 (10.83 percent)
• Ben Baglio: 5,013, (10.76 percent)
• Michele Florin: 4,647 (9.97 percent)
• Joe Landru: 4,085 (8.77 percent).
Goodwin said this election has been different than any other he’s been in because he wasn’t doing the door-knocking that he would have normally. He added that it was a good time to be an incumbent.
Some voters asked Goodwin if the City Council was thinking about defunding the police department. “I said, ‘Hell no, that’s the furthest thing from my mind,’” he said.
Grendahl said she had a fun campaign this year. She heard support from residents about the road construction being supported by the city’s general fund budget and said residents are getting “high services for good value.” She also heard concerns about defunding the police department.
“I think most people are very happy with the city and the quality of life,” she said.
Grendahl said the City Council will have some important decisions to make in the near future related to filling vacancies on council with current Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland being elected to the Dakota County Board, and hiring a new parks and recreation director. Goodwin said he’s eager to work on the remaining development for Orchard Place, which will be on 414 acres that is being mined south of County Road 42, east of Flagstaff Avenue and west of Pilot Knob Road.
The election results are unofficial until canvassed.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
