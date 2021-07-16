Sale of bonds could be set on July 22
A plan by the city of Apple Valley to issue bonds to fund potential Central Maintenance Facility and fire station improvements is being set in motion.
The City Council adopted a resolution July 8 giving preliminary approval to issue general obligation capital improvement plan bonds at a maximum of about $24.8 million and adopt a capital improvement plan for 2021 to 2025. A public hearing was held before the vote and no members of the public provided comment.
“The approval last night was to identify the potential projects and to notice the intent to issue this type of bonds. No projects have been approved as of this point,” Finance Director Ron Hedberg said July 9.
The debt service would be added in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The annual tax impact for the first year would be $18 on a median value home, Hedberg said.
“According to the Dakota County Assessor’s Office, for 2022 the median value home will be increasing 6.17%, from $285,300 to $302,900. The preliminary estimate of taxes for 2022 are $1,165, an increase of $74, of which $18 is the levy increase associated with the first issue,” Hedberg said in a July 8 report to the council. “Assuming four issues over the next four years, the total annual levy amounts for all issues are estimated to be between $1.5 and $1.6 million per year, approximately $72 per year on the median valued home once fully issued.”
State statute limits the use of the capital facilities program bonds to funding improvements at city facilities related to providing essential services including city halls, police or fire stations and public works facilities. If the bonds receive a final approval, the city would have a 20-year payoff period for each bond.
This funding mechanism provides for a “reverse referendum” process. The reverse referendum would require the bonds to be put on the ballot for a general election if a petition signed by voters equal to 5% of the votes cast in the city in the last municipal general election is filed with the city clerk within 30 days after the public hearing. There were 33,904 votes cast in the last election in Apple Valley.
The City Council will be asked to set the sale for the 2021 bonds at its July 22 meeting. If approved and there’s no reverse referendum petition, the council would award the sale of the bonds on Aug. 26 and the proceeds would become available on Sept. 22.
Projects
The proposed Central Maintenance Facility and fire station updates would be done in phases. Projects can be moved between the years or dropped but no new projects can be added, according to Hedberg.
City officials have discussed the need for improvements and renovations at the Central Maintenance Facility for over a year.
The original CMF building was constructed in 1969. In 1987, an addition was completed and a new wash bay was added in 2015 as part of a water treatment plant expansion.
The property includes:
• the main CMF building with administrative offices, vehicle maintenance and storage areas and wash bay;
• a Johnny Cake Ridge Park East satellite building housing five full-time parks employees and a well house;
• a support building that houses police operations and is used for rotational streets and parks storage;
• two additional support buildings for storage by parks and streets and
• Apple Valley Water Treatment Facility.
City officials say the CMF improvements are necessary to address space inadequacies in different buildings on the CMF property; ADA accessibility issues for employees or visitors and updates for ventilation, employee privacy and overall operations.
The city would like to make changes at the fire stations for health and safety improvements.
Fire Station No. 2 was constructed in 1979 and consisted of four garage bay offices, an office, a restroom and equipment room. The station was remodeled in 2003 to add a few more offices, a day room and training room, a kitchenette, two more garage bays, a mezzanine space that’s been used for storage and a fitness area.
The station is the busiest of the city’s three stations because of its central location. Some of the initial needs identified by the department include additional space to decontaminate equipment as well as a separate area to store turnout gear and better separation of the workout area so firefighters have less exposure to off-gassing turnout gear and other toxins associated with garage storage. It also needs a roof, garage door and sky light replacements, a backup generator and emergency lighting, according to the city.
The proposed CMF projects to be funded by the bonds include a new police storage addition; expansion of the vehicle storage area; a new vehicle maintenance area; expansion of the CMF administrative area; renovation of existing maintenance and shop areas; CMF office area modifications and replacing a maintenance shop/garage at Johnny Cake Ridge Park East.
The planned fire station projects would be expanding Fire Station No. 2 and adding decontamination areas and gear storage for Fire Stations Nos. 1 and 3.
Hedberg said if the bonds are sold in August, the city would then engage architects to develop plans and specifications.
“The fire station would likely have a different architect that has expertise in fire stations, and the remainder would be an architect that specializes in public works maintenance buildings,” he said.
The contracts for each of the construction projects would be issued after the projects are bid, likely this coming winter or in the spring, Hedberg said.
