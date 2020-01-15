Fees at the Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley are going up this year.
The Apple Valley City Council approved the changes at its Jan. 9 meeting without any comments from council members. Valleywood is a 190-acre public course at 4851 McAndrews Road in Apple Valley.
A Valleywood Business Plan Task Force has been meeting since August 2019 to update the golf course’s business plan to recommend steps to improve the financial performance of golf operations. A final report from the group will not be completed until spring of this year, but the task force reviewed the fee changes and recommended adoption. The Apple Valley Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission reviewed the fee changes Jan. 2 and recommended approval, a Jan. 9 city report said.
The city report says daily green fees were recommended to increase by $1 per round for both 18-hole and 9-hole rounds.
A new restricted seven-day pass was created at the suggestion of city staff. With this pass, the restriction means that it cannot be used before 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. If the restricted pass holder opts to play on weekends prior to 11 a.m. they may get the weekday green fee rate, which is a discount from the normal weekend rate, according to the city.
The restricted pass was created with the intent to free up prime tee times on the weekend “while providing the ability for unlimited play at all other times,” the report said.
“The proposed fee schedule retains the unrestricted 7 day pass that permits weekend morning play without a separate green fee, but the pass is now more expensive to purchase, again to maximize revenues during this prime tee time block,” the report states. “Depending on a player’s circumstance (resident, non-resident, patron card holder or non-patron card holder) the less expensive restricted season pass would actually save the player money, unless they chose to play on weekend mornings before 11 a.m. more than approximately 20 times during the season.”
The Valleywood Men’s Club Board of Directors emailed a letter on Jan. 8 to the City Council in opposition of the proposed changes. The letter said it would be unlikely that any member would purchase an unrestricted pass because of the increase and argued that the weekend restrictions for play before 11 a.m. would “greatly impact club members.”
The club asked the council in the letter to consider removing the time restriction and to leave the pass structure as it was in previous years, or to adjust the weekend time to allow play earlier to mitigate the impacts to the Men’s Club.
“While the season pass change directly impacts about 35 men’s club members, these pass holders compromise the leadership of the Men’s Club and Wednesday League. Should this group decide to look for another option that better meets their needs, it could greatly impact the future activities of the men’s club, and consequently Valleywood’s bottom line,” the letter said, adding that the club wants the relationship between the club and golf course to continue.
The city said the fee changes “are expected to have a positive impact to revenues from $30,000 to $60,000 over the course of the 2020 season.”
According to City Council documents, highlights of the fee changes are as follows:
• Season pass – seven day resident: 2019 patron and non-patron: $1,300 plus tax, 2020 patron and non-patron: $1,800 plus tax.
• Season pass – seven day non-resident: 2019 patron and non-patron: $1,560 plus tax, 2020 patron and non-patron: $2,160 plus tax
• Season pass – seven day restricted resident: 2020 patron and non-patron $1,100 plus tax (This pass was not available in 2019).
• Season pass – seven day restricted non-resident: 2020 patron and non-patron: $2,160 plus tax (This pass was not available in 2019).
• Season pass – five day resident: 2019 patron and non-patron: $600 plus tax, 2020 patron and non-patron $750 plus tax.
• Season pass – five day non-resident: 2019 patron and non-patron: $720 plus tax, 2020 patron and non-patron: $900 plus tax.
• Season pass – executive (18-35 years): 2019 patron and non-patron: $600 plus tax, 2020 patron and non-patron: $750 plus tax.
• Season pass – executive non resident: 2019 patron and non-patron: $720 plus tax, 2020 patron: $900 plus tax and 2020 non-patron: $950 plus tax.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
