The Apple Valley City Council has given the go-ahead for a restaurant chain specializing in fried chicken.
The City Council approved plans Dec. 8 related to a Popeyes restaurant proposed for construction in Apple Valley Square off Cedar Avenue.
Apple Valley Minnesota Realty LLC was seeking approval to build a 2,347-square-foot Popeyes restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd Street West, which is in front of the Aldi grocery store and Burlington retail store. The Apple Valley Planning Commission recommended approval of the project on Nov. 2 though some commission members expressed some concerns with pedestrian traffic in front of Aldi, which has caused backups and the potential for accidents.
City officials have said the Planning Commission and City Council previously approved a subdivision of a preliminary plat of the site, but it did not include a Class II restaurant at the time. The preliminary plat was brought forward but the final plat was never filed. Preliminary plats become invalid after one year if a final plat isn’t submitted. The applicant had to start the process again with a new application, which was the Popeyes with a drive-thru.
The site is guided for commercial and zoned as retail business. Class II restaurants are a listed conditional use within retail business zones, which means they are allowed with conditions to mitigate negative effects.
“Primary access to the site would be from a shared drive on Cedar (Avenue) to the north, and from 153rd (Street West). No direct access to Cedar (Avenue) is permitted and no new access points are proposed as part of this development,” according to the Dec. 8 city report. “Popeyes is primarily a drive-through window service restaurant and by code does not generate a need for significant parking.”
According to the city, a traffic study indicated the restaurant is expected to increase traffic but “not significantly enough to warrant mitigation, or changes to the existing roadway system. Up to 50% of the traffic to this site would already be on adjacent roadways.”
The Dec. 8 city report further notes that the city engineer and project applicant designed a pedestrian refuge in front of Aldi to channel traffic into the site. This measure aims to prevent backups onto 153rd Street West and increase pedestrian safety. Planned additions of landscape islands in the existing lot are also expected to help channel traffic and reduce speed in the lot, the city said.
According to Popeyes website, Alvin C. Copeland Sr. opened the first Popeyes restaurant in 1972 in Arabi, Louisiana, and the first franchise restaurant opened in Louisiana in 1976. Today, the chain has over 2,700 restaurants in the United States and around the world. Minnesota has 17 locations. The site says Popeyes offers “a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other regional items.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
