F45 Training to be one of the tenants
Plans to open a new gym in Apple Valley have gotten the green light to move forward from city officials.
The Apple Valley City Council approved plans related to the construction of a 4,915-square-foot retail building in the Cobblestone Lake area on Jan. 26.
The project applicant has indicated that F45 Training will be one of two tenants in the building. The gym plans to occupy 2,485 square feet of space while the other 1,772-square-foot portion would house a future retail tenant, according to the city.
The building will be constructed on a 0.71-acre parcel at the northeast corner of Emperor Avenue and 158th Street West, just south of Caribou Coffee and Clovr Life Spa.
F45 Training offers 45-minute functional training workouts – a “mix of circuit and (high-intensity interval training) style workouts geared toward everyday movement.” There are over 2,000 studios in 74 countries as of Sept. 30, 2022, according to the company’s website at f45training.com.
The city’s Jan. 26 report says that the site will be accessed with a shared drive off Emperor Avenue and a direct access to 158th Street West.
“The building is oriented to face north with the primary parking field to be shared with the adjoining lot to the north. There are 31 parking stalls provided, which should allow for most uses on the site in combination with the athletic/gym space,” the report states. “A cross access and parking agreement exists with this lot, and the lot to the north that was established at the time of the Cobblestone Lake South Shore 9th Addition plat.”
Alex Sharpe, city planning and economic development specialist, said sidewalk connections are planned at the north and south ends of the property.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
