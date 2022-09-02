Project planned for Orchard Place development
A set of commercial buildings planned for an area of Apple Valley’s last large piece of undeveloped land have gotten the green light to move forward.
The Apple Valley City Council approved the proposed project Aug. 25 that will result in two commercial retail buildings. One could contain a restaurant with a drive-thru window in Orchard Place, a development on 414 acres south of County Road 42, east of Flagstaff Avenue and west of Pilot Knob Road.
According to the city, Rockport LLC and HJ Development LLP were seeking to subdivide a 16.22-acre parcel into two lots and one outlot. The applicants were also proposing to build one 7,006-foot multi-tenant building on each of the two lots.
“The site is located at the southwest corner of 155th Street West and English Avenue. The site is bounded by vacant property to the north and west, the future Lunds & Byerlys grocery store to the east and Quarry Point Park to the south,” the Aug. 25 city report says.
The original submitted request included an application for a conditional use permit for a restaurant. The applicants withdrew the request because they “are unable to identify whether it will be a Class II restaurant or a Class III restaurant with a drive-through window,” the report states.
“The site plan/building permit resolution for Lot 2 contains a condition that states that construction of a drive-through window service lane shall occur upon approval of a conditional use permit for a Class II restaurant or drive-through window in conjunction with a Class III restaurant,” the city said.
Apple Valley City Planner Tom Lovelace has previously said the two lots proposed for the two commercial buildings will both be just over an acre in size. The remaining 13-plus acres of the original 16.22-acre parcel will be created as a new lot for future development.
The plans call for the site to be accessed by English Avenue, which is a private street intersecting with 155th Street on the north side and 157th Street on the south side.
“Lot 1 will have 61 parking spaces and Lot 2 will have 54 spaces, which exceed the city’s minimum required parking for a retail use. The layout will provide cross access and parking for the two lots and future development on the outlot to the west,” according to the report.
The site plan for “Lot 2” indicates a drive-thru lane for a restaurant pick-up window would be located on the east side of the building. This would require a conditional use permit and construction of the drive-thru lane would be permitted when the permit is approved, according to the city.
Both buildings would have an outdoor patio area with decorative fencing installed along the perimeter.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
