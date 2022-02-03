Plans to construct a new industrial building near Abdallah Candies in Apple Valley have received support to move forward.
The Apple Valley City Council approved plans related to related to constructing a 112,170-square-foot industrial building on Jan. 27.
The proposed structure will be built on an 8.21-acre site located along the north side of 147th Street West and west of Johnny Cake Ridge Road and the Abdallah Candies facility.
According to the city, the site is vacant and has two access points off 147th Street West, both of which are fixed because of spacing requirements. The building is being proposed as speculative and tenants have not yet been identified. Alex Sharpe, planning and economic development specialist said the building has the potential for three tenants.
The proposed building could include 28 potential truck bays though the project applicant has indicated that it’s possible not all of these will be used based on the tenant mix.
The parking demand cannot be fully determined because the site is designed as a speculative development. The applicant presently shows a proof of parking area in the southwest side of the site. This area may need to be constructed at the time of the building permit depending on the identified tenants or uses, according to the city.
“The dock area may include future users that would seek to store semi-trailers overnight on the site. This would require a conditional use permit for exterior storage,” the Jan. 27 city report says. “Any exterior storage area will require screening through landscaping and/or an opaque fence. The site provides for additional landscaping along the eastern property line should this be required in the future.”
Sharpe said the site has a 25-foot easement on the west side for the Dakota County Greenway. The project applicant, Opus Development Co., is working directly with the county on that part of the project.
