Bids expected to be solicited later this year
The Apple Valley City Council has supported a proposal to completely replace one of the city’s fire stations.
The City Council approved plans related to replacing Apple Valley Fire Station No. 2 on Sept. 22.
The Fire Department is seeking to make changes at its three stations for health and safety improvements. The plans supported by the Planning Commission only deal with Fire Station No. 2.
The Sept. 22 city report says staff anticipates bids will be solicited later in 2022. This will give the City Council more information on costs before the project would move forward.
Fire Station No. 2 was constructed in 1979 at 13995 Galaxie Ave., in the northwest corner of Galaxie Avenue and 140th Street. At the time, the station consisted of four garage bays, an office, a restroom and equipment room. The station was remodeled in 2003 to add a few more offices, a day room, training room, a kitchenette, two more garage bays, a mezzanine space that’s been used for storage and a fitness area.
The project plans call for demolishing the existing fire station and building a new 30,111-square-foot station with room for training, office and staff areas at the same location.
The city report says the new fire station would meet all setback requirements.
“Site access is proposed farther from the Galaxie Avenue and 140th (Street) intersection, which is safer than the current conditions. There are currently two access points off of Galaxie Avenue that will be combined into a single access farther to the north, distancing it from the intersection,” the report states. “Two access points are existing on 140th Street. The proposed plan also includes two access points, but similar to the access points on Galaxie Avenue, they have been shifted farther from the intersection.”
The new station would be constructed with environmental features, including low water flow features, water recycling and energy-efficient lighting, that would meet Green Globe certifications. The property would also have a conduit for electrical vehicle charging stations, but are not planned for immediate installation because the building is not expected to be fully staffed for several years, the city said.
City Council Member Tom Melander asked for clarification on the meaning of the station being fully staffed.
Fire Chief Chuck Russell said the department is “future-proofing” the building. Some neighboring cities have moved more to using full-time staff.
“We didn’t want to put together a building that we had to come back here in five, 10, 20 years and say we need to sink a couple more million dollars into it,” Russell said. “It’s already to go into full time if needed. We’re absolutely not outfitting this as a full-time station at this point.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
