The Apple Valley City Council certified the 2023 final levy and approved the 2023 budget Dec. 22 after revisiting the issue for a second time.
No residents spoke during the continuation of the truth in taxation hearing that had started on Dec. 8 meeting, when the council failed to approve the levy and budget by a 2-2 vote. The council’s vote on Dec. 22 was 4-1 with Council members John Bergman, Tom Goodwin and Tom Melander and Mayor Clint Hooppaw voting in favor of the budget and levy. Council Member Ruth Grendahl was the dissenting vote after she expressed concerns about the future of how street and other infrastructure maintenance is funded in the budget.
Apple Valley includes street maintenance in its general fund budget so property owners do not receive special assessments for projects that come up in their neighborhood. The 2023 budget includes spending about $3.9 million for street maintenance.
Finance Director Ron Hedberg said utility rates help cover projects for street lights, stormwater and sewers. Water and sewer utility rates are going up by 5% and stormwater and street light rates are increasing by 10% in the 2023 budget.
“That has to be a discussion item, in my opinion. Like I said at the last meeting, people buy a new house; they just bought all their infrastructure, now they’re paying for somebody else’s infrastructure,” Grendahl said. “And people ask me, ‘Why would I do that if I just moved into a new area of town?’ So I have some concerns.”
Melander said in his experience with commercial real estate developments, there are fewer tenant issues for developers who use an escrow to replace failing equipment because every tenant gets treated equally.
“It’s the same situation with roads. So we all get new roads, sooner or later ... they all fail. Nobody wants to open up the mailbox and see a bill for $60,000 to take care of the road in front of their house. So for a lot of reasons. I’m in favor of this budget,” he said.
The final 2023 total budget revenues are about $85.2 million while expenses are about $88.6 million. The general fund revenues and expenses are about $40.4 million.
Budget items of note for 2023 include three new positions (police officer, police investigative/crime analyst and assistant city engineer); a pavement management levy increase of 4.47%; various street improvements; emerald ash borer response; equipment purchases (two police cars, one fire pick up truck, two plows and streets and parks pick up trucks and mowers); improvements at Hayes Arena and Apple Valley Community Center and Apple Valley Senior Center, according to the city.
The final total tax levy for 2023 is about $32.03 million, a 7.42% increase over the 2022 final levy of about $29.82 million.
The 2023 property taxes will show an increase of 9.5% on the city’s portion of taxes for a median value home of $352,800. This means the total bill on the city’s portion of taxes for a median value home would be $1,274, an increase of $110 over the previous year. The median value home in 2022 was $302,400.
