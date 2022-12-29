city of Apple Valley logo
Courtesy photo

The Apple Valley City Council certified the 2023 final levy and approved the 2023 budget Dec. 22 after revisiting the issue for a second time.

No residents spoke during the continuation of the truth in taxation hearing that had started on Dec. 8 meeting, when the council failed to approve the levy and budget by a 2-2 vote. The council’s vote on Dec. 22 was 4-1 with Council members John Bergman, Tom Goodwin and Tom Melander and Mayor Clint Hooppaw voting in favor of the budget and levy. Council Member Ruth Grendahl was the dissenting vote after she expressed concerns about the future of how street and other infrastructure maintenance is funded in the budget.

Tags

Load comments